Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Azur Performer

Steam iron

GC3803/30
1 Awards
  • Faster, Easier and Smarter Faster, Easier and Smarter Faster, Easier and Smarter
    -{discount-value}

    Azur Performer Steam iron

    GC3803/30
    1 Awards

    Faster, Easier and Smarter

    The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines powerful performance with ease of use. Our Auto Steam Control gives the right amount of steam with each garment. The SteamGlide soleplate delivers the great gliding to speed up your ironing. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD478.00

    Azur Performer Steam iron

    Faster, Easier and Smarter

    The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines powerful performance with ease of use. Our Auto Steam Control gives the right amount of steam with each garment. The SteamGlide soleplate delivers the great gliding to speed up your ironing. See all benefits

    Faster, Easier and Smarter

    The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines powerful performance with ease of use. Our Auto Steam Control gives the right amount of steam with each garment. The SteamGlide soleplate delivers the great gliding to speed up your ironing. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD478.00

    Azur Performer Steam iron

    Faster, Easier and Smarter

    The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines powerful performance with ease of use. Our Auto Steam Control gives the right amount of steam with each garment. The SteamGlide soleplate delivers the great gliding to speed up your ironing. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all steam-iron

      Faster, Easier and Smarter

      With our innovative steam and temperature control

      • Steam 40g/min;140g steam boost
      • SteamGlide soleplate
      • Anti-calc
      • 2400 Watts
      Steam output of up to 40 g/min for better crease removal

      Steam output of up to 40 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Steam boost up to 140g

      Steam boost up to 140g

      Steam boost up to 140g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

      SteamGlide soleplate for smooth and easy gliding

      SteamGlide soleplate for smooth and easy gliding

      The SteamGlide soleplate on the Azur Performer steam iron gives an experience of premium gliding, great scratch ressistance and is easy to clean.

      Double Active Calc System to help prevent calc built-up

      Double Active Calc System to help prevent calc built-up

      The Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti-scale pills and an easy-to-use calc clean function. Regular cleaning of your steam iron from calc results in less white stains from calc and longer steam performance giving better ironing results.

      Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

      Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

      Auto Steam Control takes away your worry for selecting the amount of steam you need. Just select the temperature for the garments you’re ironing and off you go.

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      The pointed tip on the Philips Azur Performer is very precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. The Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

      Optimal weight for easiest manouvrability over your garments

      Optimal weight for easiest manouvrability over your garments

      The iron has the optimal weight to move easily over any garment, making ironing less of a hassle and easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heel rest.

      2400W for quick iron heat up

      With the 2400W the Azur Performer steam iron will heat up quickly and give a powerful performance to deliver super ironing results.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Continuous steam output
        40  g/min
        Steam boost
        140  g
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Power
        2400  W

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        2  m

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        300  ml
        Filling and emptying water
        Sideways opening door
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Soft grip
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Power cord length
        2  m
        Reaching tricky areas
        Triple precision tip
        Fast and easy filling
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        ECO setting
        20% energy reduction

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.