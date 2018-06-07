Home
    Azur Elite Steam Iron

    GC5039/30

    Intelligent ironing technology for perfect results
    Suggested retail price: HKD1,598.00

    Azur Elite Steam Iron

    GC5039/30

    • DynamiQ mode auto releases perfect amount of steam when needed
    • Guaranteed no burns and no temperature settings required with OptimalTEMP technology
    • Turbo steam pump for up to 50 % more steam through fabric for creases to disappear faster
    • Quick Calc Release with Smart calc reminder, easily removes calc scale for long-lasting performance
    • SteamGlide Advanced stainless steel soleplate, our best gliding & scratch-resistant soleplate
    Suggested retail price: HKD1,598.00

    Specification highlights

      Continuous steam

        75  g/min

      Descaling and cleaning

        Quick calc release with Smart calc reminder

    Specifications

      Fast crease removal
      Fast crease removal
      Continuous steam
      • 75 g/min
      Ionic Deep Steam
      • Yes
      Power
      • 2500-3000 W
      Steam boost
      • 260 g
      Vertical steam
      • Yes
      Easy to use
      Easy to use
      Soleplate name
      • SteamGlide Advanced Stainless Steel
      Water tank capacity
      • 350 ml
      Extra stable heel rest
      • Yes
      Drip stop
      • Yes
      Extra large filling hole
      • Yes
      Auto shut-off
      • Yes
      Comfortable ironing
      Comfortable ironing
      Cord length
      • 3 m
      Scale management
      Scale management
      Descaling and cleaning
      • Quick calc release with Smart calc reminder
      Size and weight
      Size and weight
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      • 33,3 x 17,5 x 13,5 cm
      Guarantee
      Guarantee
      2 year worldwide guarantee
      • Yes
      Green efficiency
      Green efficiency
      Energy saving mode
      • Yes
      User manual
      • 100% recycled paper

