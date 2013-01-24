Home
ClearTouch Air

Garment Steamer

GC568/60
  • Revive your delicate clothes with steam Revive your delicate clothes with steam Revive your delicate clothes with steam
    ClearTouch Air Garment Steamer

    GC568/60

    Revive your delicate clothes with steam

    New ClearTouch Air garment steamer gives you better ironing results in one go, thanks to the innovative AirStretch technology and powerful steam. The suction gently stretches your clothes for safe and easy crease removal. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD1,998.00
      Revive your delicate clothes with steam

      With innovative AirStretch technology

      • 2200W, AirStretch Technology
      • ShoulderFit Hanger, Hang&Lock
      • 3 steam levels
      • SmartFlow Gold steam plate
      AirStretch technology for better ironing results in one go

      AirStretch technology for better ironing results in one go

      Achieve better ironing results faster, with air suction. This innovative AirStretch technology uses adjustable suction force to gently pull and stretch the garment while keeping it close for deeper steam penetration. This combination helps you to achieve great ironing results with only one hand.

      SmartFlow Gold steam plate for great results

      SmartFlow Gold steam plate for great results

      SmartFlow technology ensures great ironing results as the optimized steam flow heats up the steam plate. This keeps the steam plate at an optimal, safe temperature for all fabrics while effectively preventing wet spots. It features a premium gold ceramic coating that enables better gliding, scratch and corrosion resistance.

      ShoulderFit Hanger

      ShoulderFit Hanger

      For easier ironing and improved results on shoulder parts, the smart 3D fabric pad provides a better fit for the garment and support while ironing. The 3D pad is removable so that you can use the hanger for different type of garments such as blouses, dresses, trousers and skirts.

      Unique Hang&Lock for stability during steaming

      Unique Hang&Lock for stability during steaming

      Unique Hang&Lock feature locks the garment hanger and enables stability for more convenient steaming - even with your own hanger.

      3 steam levels including ECO mode

      3 steam levels including ECO mode

      Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of garments. The ECO mode lets you save energy without compromising on results.

      Detachable, transparent water tank with hygienic water inlet

      Detachable, transparent water tank with hygienic water inlet

      1.2 L detachable water tank with special water inlet for extra hygiene.

      Easy Rinse descaling function

      Easy Rinse descaling function

      Prolong the lifetime of your appliance by using the Easy Rinse descaling function regularly.

      Pleats made easy with pleat making accessory

      Pleats made easy with pleat making accessory

      Pleats made easy with pleat making accessory.

      Steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*

      Steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*

      Hot steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria on clothes and helps delaying washing or dry cleaning*.

      Extra powerful steam

      Extra powerful steam

      Powerful steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

      Glove for extra protection during steaming

      Glove for extra protection during steaming

      Included is a glove that protects your hand during steaming.

      Removes cigarette, food and body odors

      Removes cigarette, food and body odors

      Powerful steam removes cigarette, food and body odors.

      Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

      Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

      The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Power cord length
        1.6  m
        Water tank capacity
        1200  ml
        Hang&Lock
        Yes
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Even delicates like silk
        Soleplate name
        • SmartFlow Gold steam plate
        • XL steam plate
        Special water inlet
        For extra hygiene
        Tap water suitable
        Yes

      • Accessories included

        Garment hanger
        Yes
        Glove for extra protection
        Yes
        Pleat maker
        Yes
        ShoulderFit hanger
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Continuous steam
        42  g/min
        Power
        2200  W
        Ready to use
        <1  min
        Variable steam
        3  levels
        Voltage
        240  V

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Easy Rinse

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        40x45x33.3  cm
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        33x182x33  cm
        Total weight with packaging
        6.18  kg
        Weight of iron
        4.24  kg

      • Technology

        AirStrech Technology
        Yes

          • * Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.

