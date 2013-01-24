Home
PerfectCare Pure

Steam generator iron

GC7635/30
1 Awards
    Iron your garments without adjusting temperature thanks to the revolutionary OptimalTEMP technology. Much more compact and light weight design for easier and storage. 99% calc free, Pure Steam anti-scale cartridges increase life by 5 times

    Suggested retail price: HKD1,998.00

      with no temperature adjustment required

      • Max 5 bar pump pressure
      • 240 g steam boost
      • Carry lock
      • 1.5 L fixed watertank
      Iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required

      Iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required

      "Now you can iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required. Guaranteed no burn on all ironable fabrics. Revolutionary technology with the 1) Advanced Smart Control Processor which controls precisely the soleplate temperature. You do not need to adjust temperature 2) Compact ProVelocity steam engine delivers more steam for ironing faster. It enables compact design of your steam genreator for easier storage"

      Saving energy with ECO mode

      Saving energy with ECO mode

      By using the ECO mode, with reduced amount of steam, you can save energy without compromising on the ironing results. For faster ironing, switch to Turbo mode, which generates more steam.

      Max 5 bar pump pressure

      Max 5 bar pump pressure

      The more steam, the faster the ironing.  Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to fit your needs.

      Tap water friendly, refill anytime during ironing

      Tap water friendly, refill anytime during ironing

      Your steam generator iron is designed to use tap water. While ironing, when you run out of water in the watertank, you can refill it easily without waiting or turning your appliance off.

      Lock your iron securely to the base station

      Lock your iron securely to the base station

      Your steam generator iron comes with a safety carry lock. You can lock your iron safely on the base, making it safer, reducing the risk of people touching the hot soleplate. You can also carry the steam generator easily.

      Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

      Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

      The Philips innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burn on all ironable fabrics. During ironing, no need to put your iron back to the base station, just leave the hot iron soleplate directly on the garments or cotton ironing board cover without additional resting accessory. It will not damage any of your ironable garments, neither the board. This makes your ironing easier with less wrist efforts.

      Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

      Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

      The safety auto off function automatically switches off the appliance if it has not been used for a few minutes, also saving energy.

      Our best gliding soleplate

      Our best gliding soleplate

      Our best gliding and most scratch resistant, 5star rated soleplate with integrated Titanium-Oxide layer

      1.5 L water tank, up to 2 hours of ironing

      1.5 L water tank, up to 2 hours of ironing

      Thanks to the 1.5 L watertank capacity, you can iron up to 2 hours continuously without any refills.The large filling hole makes the refilling fast. You can either fill your steam generator iron under the tap or use a jug / large bottle.

      Steam boost up to 240 g

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      Tested and approved by independent textile experts

      This iron is tested and approved by independent textile experts institutes for its excellent ironing performance, such as DWI, IWTO, Woolmark. The Woolmark Apparel Care program helps consumers identify quality laundry products that are approved by The Woolmark Company for use on wool products. Philips with its exclusive OptimalTEMP technology has been so far the only brand able to be certified with the Gold standard from Woolmark. You can be confident that the Woolmark-approved apparel care products are ideally suited for any wool garments.

      The most compact and lightest steam generator

      The compact design makes your appliance easy to storage. Space will never be an issue again! As it is very light, your appliance is easy to carry. Its light weight iron will make your ironing much more comfortable.

      99% calc-free with PureSteam Anti-scale cartridge

      PureSteam Anti-scale cartridge filters 99% of scale from tap water. It ensures consistent steam flow and prevents calc residues on clothes.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Extra anti-calc cartridges
        Yes

      • Calc management

        Calc clean reminder
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        • Demineralized water
        • PureSteam Anti-scale cartridge
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Cord freedom (swivel)
        180 degree cord freedom
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Heat up time
        2  min
        Hose length
        1.6  m
        Hose storage
        Hose storage compartment
        Power cord length
        1.8  m
        Refill any time
        Yes
        Safe for all fabrics
        Even for delicates like silks
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Storage solution
        Carry lock
        Water tank capacity
        1500  ml
        Filling and emptying water
        Extra large filling hole

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        120  g/min
        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes
        Power
        2400  W
        Safe rest
        yes
        Soleplate
        T-ionicGlide
        Steam boost
        240  g
        Steam tip
        Yes
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Turbo steam
        Yes
        Pressure
        Max 5 bar

      • Sustainability

        Energy saving mode
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Packaging dimensions
        40 x 23 x 28  cm
        Product dimensions
        35.4 x 19.3 x 22.4  cm
        Weight of iron
        1.2  kg
        Weight of iron + base
        (with 1 cartridge) 3.19  kg

