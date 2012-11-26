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Discontinued

Soundbar speaker

HTL2160/F7

Powerful sound for any TV

Fill your home with superb Bluetooth wireless music. In addition to TV & home theater, it also boosts your gaming console and MP3 player. So start enjoying top-quality Virtual Surround Sound movies and music now.

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with subwoofer

Powerful sound for any TV

  • Virtual surround

  • External subwoofer

  • Opt, Coax, Aux in, Audio in

  • Bluetooth®

External subwoofer adds thrill to the action

External subwoofer adds thrill to the action

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both stable and energy efficient. The technology allows for easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphone, tablet or laptop, including the iPod or iPhone with a Bluetooth-enabled speaker.

Works with TVs, BD/DVD players, gaming consoles, MP3 players

Technical Specifications

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