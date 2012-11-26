Discontinued
HTL2160/F7
Powerful sound for any TV
Fill your home with superb Bluetooth wireless music. In addition to TV & home theater, it also boosts your gaming console and MP3 player. So start enjoying top-quality Virtual Surround Sound movies and music now.
Virtual surround
External subwoofer
Opt, Coax, Aux in, Audio in
Bluetooth®
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both stable and energy efficient. The technology allows for easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphone, tablet or laptop, including the iPod or iPhone with a Bluetooth-enabled speaker.