High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
High Definition Bluetooth® 4.0 connectivity makes the Philips Fidelio M1BT perfect for music indoors or on the go. Easy to use controls located on the headphone earshell allow you to switch seamlessly between music and calls. See all benefits
Each speaker is carefully tested and arranged to ensure the most balanced and natural sound. The 40mm drivers utilize high power neodymium magnets to deliver true high definition sound in a wide dynamic range, reproducing even the most minute details.
Aluminum earshells selected for their strength reduce unwanted vibration and resonance. A double-layered construction allows the headphones to be more rigid, effectively dampening the vibration for an accurate sound.
The acoustic closed-back architecture specially designed to eliminate any unnecessary sound leakage and preserve sound details. The result is excellent bass extension.
The materials used for the Fidelio M1 have been carefully selected to ensure long-wearing comfort and enhanced sound performance. Memory foam earpads with breathable materials disperse pressure and heat build-up, so the Fidelio M1 headphones feel and sound exceptional.
Intuitive buttons placed conveniently on the earshell make it easy to switch between music and calls. Change track, volume, play and pause your music, or pick up, hang up and change the volume of any phone call.
Precision-tilted speakers match the ear's natural angle and direct sound straight into the ear canal. This reduces the coloration that can occur when sound reflects off the outer ear, together with a more realistic soundstage and enhanced comfort.
Made of soft and finely styled genuine leather, the Fidelio M1's headband gives a comfortable and ergonomic fit.
The included 1.2 meter detachable audio cable allows headphones to be plugged directly into devices, keeping music going even when the headphone battery has been exhausted.
Advanced Bluetooth® 4.0 technology, makes for superb, high definition musical enjoyment.
The combination of a closed back design, precision construction, and memory foam cushions prevent unwanted background noise from interfering with the music.
The Fidelio Bluetooth® M1 headphones are equipped with two built-in microphones – one for voice communication and a second that measures ambient noise levels and adjusts sound accordingly to provide the optimum call quality.
