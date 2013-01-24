Home
Philips Fidelio

Bluetooth headphones

M1BTBL/00
Fidelio
3 Awards
Fidelio
    -{discount-value}

    High Definition Bluetooth® 4.0 connectivity makes the Philips Fidelio M1BT perfect for music indoors or on the go. Easy to use controls located on the headphone earshell allow you to switch seamlessly between music and calls. See all benefits

      High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.

      • 40mm drivers/closed-back
      • On-ear
      • Deluxe memory foam cushions
      • Flat folding
      HD optimally vented 40mm neodymium speaker drivers

      HD optimally vented 40mm neodymium speaker drivers

      Each speaker is carefully tested and arranged to ensure the most balanced and natural sound. The 40mm drivers utilize high power neodymium magnets to deliver true high definition sound in a wide dynamic range, reproducing even the most minute details.

      Carefully tested drivers for the best balance sound

      Carefully tested drivers for the best balance sound

      Aluminum earshells selected for their strength reduce unwanted vibration and resonance. A double-layered construction allows the headphones to be more rigid, effectively dampening the vibration for an accurate sound.

      Closed-back architecture provides excellent sound isolation

      Closed-back architecture provides excellent sound isolation

      The acoustic closed-back architecture specially designed to eliminate any unnecessary sound leakage and preserve sound details. The result is excellent bass extension.

      Deluxe memory foam cushions for an ergonomic fit

      Deluxe memory foam cushions for an ergonomic fit

      The materials used for the Fidelio M1 have been carefully selected to ensure long-wearing comfort and enhanced sound performance. Memory foam earpads with breathable materials disperse pressure and heat build-up, so the Fidelio M1 headphones feel and sound exceptional.

      Earshell buttons for controlling music and calls

      Earshell buttons for controlling music and calls

      Intuitive buttons placed conveniently on the earshell make it easy to switch between music and calls. Change track, volume, play and pause your music, or pick up, hang up and change the volume of any phone call.

      Speakers tilted to the ear's natural angle for clarity

      Speakers tilted to the ear's natural angle for clarity

      Precision-tilted speakers match the ear's natural angle and direct sound straight into the ear canal. This reduces the coloration that can occur when sound reflects off the outer ear, together with a more realistic soundstage and enhanced comfort.

      Premium genuine leather headband - stylish yet comfortable

      Premium genuine leather headband - stylish yet comfortable

      Made of soft and finely styled genuine leather, the Fidelio M1's headband gives a comfortable and ergonomic fit.

      1 meter USB charging cable for recharging

      1 meter USB charging cable for recharging

      1.2 meter audio cable for when your battery runs out

      The included 1.2 meter detachable audio cable allows headphones to be plugged directly into devices, keeping music going even when the headphone battery has been exhausted.

      Bluetooth® 4.0

      Advanced Bluetooth® 4.0 technology, makes for superb, high definition musical enjoyment.

      Excellent passive noise isolation

      The combination of a closed back design, precision construction, and memory foam cushions prevent unwanted background noise from interfering with the music.

      Two built-in microphones for improved call quality

      The Fidelio Bluetooth® M1 headphones are equipped with two built-in microphones – one for voice communication and a second that measures ambient noise levels and adjusts sound accordingly to provide the optimum call quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        7 - 23 500  Hz
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Sensitivity
        107  dB
        Speaker diameter
        40  mm
        Maximum power input
        150  mW
        Distortion
        < 0.1% THD
        WBCV
        100 mV
        Acoustic system
        Closed

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        Oxygen free cable (1.1m)

      • Accessories

        Storage pouch
        Yes
        Audio cable
        3.5 mm

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4
        • iPhone 4S

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod classic 120GB
        • iPod classic 160GB
        • iPod nano 5th Generation
        • iPod nano 6th generation
        • iPod touch 3rd generation
        • iPod touch 4th generation
        • iPod shuffle 3rd Generation
        • iPod shuffle 4th Generation

      • iPad compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPad
        • iPad 2

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        3.197  lb
        Gross weight
        1.45  kg
        GTIN
        1 87 12581 69381 4
        Height
        18.5  cm
        Height
        7.3  inch
        Length
        8.6  inch
        Length
        21.8  cm
        Nett weight
        1.257  lb
        Nett weight
        0.57  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        2
        Tare weight
        1.940  lb
        Tare weight
        0.88  kg
        Width
        18.5  cm
        Width
        7.3  inch

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        8.3  cm
        Depth
        3.3  inch
        EAN
        87 12581 69381 7
        Gross weight
        0.66  kg
        Gross weight
        1.455  lb
        Height
        20.2  cm
        Height
        8.0  inch
        Nett weight
        0.285  kg
        Nett weight
        0.628  lb
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Tare weight
        0.375  kg
        Tare weight
        0.827  lb
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        16.8  cm
        Width
        6.6  inch

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        2.8  inch
        Depth
        7  cm
        Height
        18  cm
        Height
        7.1  inch
        Weight
        0.18  kg
        Weight
        0.397  lb
        Width
        5.9  inch
        Width
        15  cm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • M1 Fidelio
      • Fidelio M1

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

