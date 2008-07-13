Discontinued
MCD179/58
Turn any room into a theater
The MCD179 DVD Micro Theater is all you need for a cinematic experience right at home. With 2.1 speaker system and Dolby Digital for immersive sound, plus Progressive Scan for optimized images, you're for a real audio-visual treat!
2.1
DivX playback
component design
In the sound spectrum, high and low frequencies are relatively less audible to human ears - especially at low volumes. By activating the Loudness feature, the bass and treble will be amplified so you can savor a more balanced sound perception overall.
Many of alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio awakens you to radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to program the required length of time for music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favorite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.