Discontinued
PNS500/12
Find your way every time
Philips navigation systems make getting from A to B a breeze. Easy-to-read, 16:9 ratio 5-inch screen and built-in GPS antenna, along with fast and accurate route calculation - all in an ultra-slim case. Getting lost is a thing of the past.
When you're traveling, every extra gram counts. A big bulky mouse takes up space as well as adding weight, and in a small laptop bag it can be very annoying. Your solution is this tiny, mouse-sized mouse; you can carry it everywhere without even noticing. The design has everything a normal mouse has - scroll wheel, optical sensor, two buttons - condensed into a smaller form. Together with light components, it makes for a smaller mouse altogether.
Philips gets you to your destination without fuss. Voice guidance provides clear turn-by-turn navigation, letting you keep your eyes on the road for a safe drive. The accurate, timely directions also ensure you stay on route, and arrive at your destination without a hitch.