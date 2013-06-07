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Discontinued

Car accessory

PNS510BT/12

Find your way every time

Philips navigation systems make getting from A to B a breeze. Easy-to-read, 16:9 ratio 5-inch HD screen, built-in GPS antenna and Bluetooth® receiver for hands-free calls, along with fast and accurate route calculation.

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Personal navigation system

Find your way every time

  • Bluetooth

Large 5.0” HD touch screen (800:480) with 16:9 aspect ratio

4 GB of built-in memory for maps

Lightweight & pocket-sized so you can carry everywhere

When you're traveling, every extra gram counts. A big bulky mouse takes up space as well as adding weight, and in a small laptop bag it can be very annoying. Your solution is this tiny, mouse-sized mouse; you can carry it everywhere without even noticing. The design has everything a normal mouse has - scroll wheel, optical sensor, two buttons - condensed into a smaller form. Together with light components, it makes for a smaller mouse altogether.

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