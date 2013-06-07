Lightweight & pocket-sized so you can carry everywhere

When you're traveling, every extra gram counts. A big bulky mouse takes up space as well as adding weight, and in a small laptop bag it can be very annoying. Your solution is this tiny, mouse-sized mouse; you can carry it everywhere without even noticing. The design has everything a normal mouse has - scroll wheel, optical sensor, two buttons - condensed into a smaller form. Together with light components, it makes for a smaller mouse altogether.