Effortless smooth shave
The new affordable shaver Series 1000 by Philips gives you effortless smooth shave with advanced skin protection. High quality self-sharpening blades and flex heads that move in 3 directions ensure you get an enjoyable shaving experience. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Effortless smooth shave
The new affordable shaver Series 1000 by Philips gives you effortless smooth shave with advanced skin protection. High quality self-sharpening blades and flex heads that move in 3 directions ensure you get an enjoyable shaving experience. See all benefits
Effortless smooth shave
The new affordable shaver Series 1000 by Philips gives you effortless smooth shave with advanced skin protection. High quality self-sharpening blades and flex heads that move in 3 directions ensure you get an enjoyable shaving experience. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Effortless smooth shave
The new affordable shaver Series 1000 by Philips gives you effortless smooth shave with advanced skin protection. High quality self-sharpening blades and flex heads that move in 3 directions ensure you get an enjoyable shaving experience. See all benefits
Keeps rotating against the cap to guarantee the blades stay sharp and prevent from irritating your skin.
Protective cap that comes between the rotative blades and your face to avoid getting irritation and nick and cuts.
The shaver heads float in different directions for an improved hair catching even in areas difficult to reach.
Shave cordlessly for up to 40 minutes after an 1-hour charge. This shaver only oprates in cordless mode.
In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.
The wet and dry shaver can be used to your preference. At the sink or in the shower, get a convenient dry shave or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.
Use the intuitive indicator to see when the shaver battery is low.
Easily clean under the tap, with the IPX7 water-resistant shaver. The IPX7 rating means that the shaver can be submerged in 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes.
Confidently handle your shaver with the ergonomic design that helps you keep a secure grip as you shave.
Shaving Performance
Ease of use
Power
Design