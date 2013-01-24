Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Manual breast pump with bottle

SCF330/20
Avent
3 Awards
Avent
    Philips Avent Manual breast pump with bottle

    SCF330/20
    3 Awards

    More comfort, more milk, easy to take on-the-go*

    Suggested retail price: HKD480.00

    Philips Avent Manual breast pump with bottle

    Suggested retail price: HKD480.00

      Manual breast pump with massage cushion

      • Easy for on-the-go use
      • Pump with soft massage cushion
      • Includes bottle and nipple
      • Travel cover and sealing disc
      Relaxing position, thanks to its special design

      Relaxing position, thanks to its special design

      The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit more comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, helps your milk to flow more easily.

      Soft massage cushion gently stimulates milk flow

      Soft massage cushion gently stimulates milk flow

      Our massage cushion has a soft velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The iconic petal cushion is designed to mimic baby suckling, intended to gently help stimulate let down.

      Compact lightweight design

      Compact lightweight design

      The breast pump is small and lightweight, which means it is easy to store and transport, making pumping on-the-go more discreet.

      Few separate parts and intuitive design

      Few separate parts and intuitive design

      Few separate parts and intuitive design. Easily express milk for your baby, anytime.

      Includes our Natural bottle and nipple for natural latch on

      Includes our Natural bottle and nipple for natural latch on

      The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        Breast pump
        BPA free* (food contact parts only)
        Bottle
        • BPA free*
        • Polypropylene
        Nipple
        • BPA free*
        • Silicone

      • What is included

        Breast pump body with handle
        1  pcs
        Standard massage cushion
        1 pcs(19.5mm, a larger size cushion is available separately)
        Natural bottle 4oz
        1  pcs
        Extra soft newborn flow nipple
        1  pcs
        Travel cover
        1  pcs
        Sealing disc for milk storage
        1  pcs
        Breast pad sample packs
        1 pack (2pcs)

      • Design

        Breast pump design
        Compact design
        Bottle design
        • Ergonomic shape
        • Wide neck

      • Ease of use

        Breast pump use
        • Easy cleaning
        • Fully compatible range
        • Intuitive assembly

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0 - 6 months

      • Functions

        No leaning forward
        Sit in a comfortable position
        Soft massage cushion
        Gentle stimulation

            Awards

            • Clinically proven comfort: Tests carried out on 110 mothers showed a significant preference for Philips Avent vs a leading competitor
            • More Comfort: 73% out of 73 UK breastfeeding mothers agreed that this breast pump was more comfortable than their current pump (main market brands).
            • Independent research has shown that there may be a link between stress levels and milk production. See www.philips.com/avent
            • BPA Free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011

