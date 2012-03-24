Extra bass
With 15mm speakers and bass beat vent, these earbud headphones are valued for enhanced bass performance. Ergonomics design with slim rubberized caps ensure long hours comfort. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Extra bass
With 15mm speakers and bass beat vent, these earbud headphones are valued for enhanced bass performance. Ergonomics design with slim rubberized caps ensure long hours comfort. See all benefits
Extra bass
With 15mm speakers and bass beat vent, these earbud headphones are valued for enhanced bass performance. Ergonomics design with slim rubberized caps ensure long hours comfort. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Extra bass
With 15mm speakers and bass beat vent, these earbud headphones are valued for enhanced bass performance. Ergonomics design with slim rubberized caps ensure long hours comfort. See all benefits
Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.
Slim cap is ergonomically designed according to the anatomy of the human ear canal. It fits in the ear securely and comfortable for earbud lovers.
A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.
Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep rich bass.
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.
The ultra soft rubber material on the rubber caps are sensational to the touch and adapts effortlessly to your ear. In-ear headphones have never been this comfortable.
Product dimensions
Sound
Connectivity
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Inner Carton
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.