Other items in the box
- Caps
- Carrying case
Music colors
With transparent housing provide a color mix in-ear headphones. Ergonomics design conforms to ear shape for best fit, small efficient speakers for an precise sound and extra bass performance. Great for long hours of comfortable listening.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.
Small efficient speakers for Philips earphones ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with powerful bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.
Ultra small, lighweight in-ear design for best fit in smaller ears, for long hours listening.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
With soft inner and softer outer layers, these earcaps are more comfortable to wear for proplonged listening enjoyment.
A mini cord slider allows you to adjust the length of the cable and keeps cable tidy when wound up around the device. Also, slide the cord slider towards the earpieces to keep cable always untangle after storage.
To extend product life, soft rubber between headphones and cable protects cable connection from damage through repeated bending.
Sounds around you are perfectly blocked out while the sound from the headphone is kept in a sealed chamber for perfect quality. This makes the headphones great for monitoring during live music or recording sessions.
