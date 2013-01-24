Home
In-Ear Headphones

SHE3683/10
  • Music colors Music colors Music colors
    In-Ear Headphones

    SHE3683/10

    Music colors

    With transparent housing provide a color mix in-ear headphones. Ergonomics design conforms to ear shape for best fit, small efficient speakers for an precise sound and extra bass performance. Great for long hours of comfortable listening.

    Music colors

    With transparent housing provide a color mix in-ear headphones. Ergonomics design conforms to ear shape for best fit, small efficient speakers for an precise sound and extra bass performance. Great for long hours of comfortable listening.

      Music colors

      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

      With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

      Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

      Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

      Small efficient speakers for Philips earphones ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with powerful bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.

      Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

      Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

      Ultra small, lighweight in-ear design for best fit in smaller ears, for long hours listening.

      A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Comfy, hybrid earcaps for exceptional comfort

      With soft inner and softer outer layers, these earcaps are more comfortable to wear for proplonged listening enjoyment.

      Cord slider for tidy cable management

      A mini cord slider allows you to adjust the length of the cable and keeps cable tidy when wound up around the device. Also, slide the cord slider towards the earpieces to keep cable always untangle after storage.

      Rubberized cable relief enhances durability

      To extend product life, soft rubber between headphones and cable protects cable connection from damage through repeated bending.

      Closed type design blocks out ambient noise

      Sounds around you are perfectly blocked out while the sound from the headphone is kept in a sealed chamber for perfect quality. This makes the headphones great for monitoring during live music or recording sessions.

      Technical Specifications

      • Inner Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 53135 5
        Height
        6.5  cm
        Length
        30.8  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        6
        Width
        11.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.3324  kg
        Nett weight
        0.0636  kg
        Tare weight
        0.2688  kg

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 53130 0
        Height
        14.7  cm
        Length
        31.6  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        24.3  cm
        Gross weight
        1.58  kg
        Nett weight
        0.2544  kg
        Tare weight
        1.3256  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Blister
        EAN
        87 12581 53127 0
        Number of products included
        1
        Depth
        3.5  cm
        Height
        17  cm
        Width
        5.2  cm
        Gross weight
        0.042  kg
        Nett weight
        0.0106  kg
        Tare weight
        0.0314  kg

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        10 - 23 500  Hz
        Impedance
        16  ohm
        Maximum power input
        50  mW
        Sensitivity
        102  dB
        Type
        Dynamic

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Caps
      • Carrying case

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

