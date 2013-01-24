Home
In-Ear Headphones

SHE9757/10
    Designed specifically with comfort in mind these headphones have a gel body that moulds gently to the shape of your ear-shell. The angled design delivers precision directed sound with a perfect seal so you experience pure sound immersion.

      Comfort plus: made for iPod control

      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

      With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

      Control your iPod at the tip of your finger

      With the in-line control, you can easily control volume up/ down, skip previous/ next track, fast forward/ rewind, play and pause your iPod. It allows single hand operation and guarantees a unique user experience.

      Gel body headphones for best in comfort

      Designed specifically with comfort in mind, using soft gel materials for the headphones body that moulds gently to the shape of your ear-shell.

      Ergonomics in-ear design for the best comfort and snug fit

      Angled Acoustic Pipe is ergonomically designed according to the anatomy of the human ear canal. It fits in the ear so snugly and comfortably that you can put it on and simply forget about it.

      Super soft rubber caps for sensational comfort

      The ultra soft rubber material on the rubber caps are sensational to the touch and adapts effortlessly to your ear. In-ear headphones have never been this comfortable.

      Angled Acoustic Pipe channels directional and precise sound

      Angled Acoustic Pipe is designed according to the curvature of the human ear canal so that soundwaves from the speaker are directed precisely to your ear drum with the highest definition

      Exceptional noise isolation for quality sound at low volume

      You don't have to turn up the volume in noisy places anymore. Angled Acoustic Pipe and the perfectly sealing earbuds cut off background noise significantly, delivering the same quality sound at lower volume and a longer battery life.

      High performance speakers deliver booming sound and power

      The speaker driver is made of a composite mylar material for a highly sensitve yet powerful element that enables superior power output, delivers high-fidelity sound without any audible distortion.

      Carrying case protects your headphone when not in use

      This case is the most convenient way to look after your headphones and prevent cable tangling when not in use.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        5 - 23 500  Hz
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        50 mW
        Sensitivity
        103 dB
        Speaker diameter
        8.6 mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        Two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2 m
        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Finishing of connector
        24k Gold-plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.342  kg
        Height
        11  cm
        Length
        17.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.0372  kg
        Tare weight
        0.3048  kg
        Width
        13  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 55755 3
        Number of consumer packagings
        3

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        3.436  kg
        Height
        24.7  cm
        Length
        36.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.2976  kg
        Tare weight
        3.1384  kg
        Width
        27.5  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 55751 5
        Number of consumer packagings
        24

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Blister
        Depth
        4  cm
        Gross weight
        0.093  kg
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.0124  kg
        Tare weight
        0.0806  kg
        Width
        9.5  cm
        EAN
        69 23410 70481 5
        Number of products included
        1

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 3 sizes ear caps transparent
      • In line mic and remote
      • Case

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

