Headset for iPhone with remote and mic

SHH9567/10
    It delivers detailed sound and perfect noise isolation. Its cushioned and self adjusting inner headband comfortably hugs your head. Also comes with integrated mic, volume and track control for your iPhone, iPod and iPad. See all benefits

      Powerful sound

      for iPhone, iPod and iPad

      • Over-ear
      • Black
      Sound isolating super soft ear cushions

      Sound isolating super soft ear cushions

      The deluxe super soft ear cushions enable you to wear your headphones for as long as you like without discomfort.

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

      A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      40mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

      The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.

      Carrying pouch protects your headphone when not in use

      Look after your headphone and stop the cable getting tangled by storing it in this handy soft pouch.

      Closed type design blocks out ambient noise

      Sounds around you are perfectly blocked out while the sound from the headphone is kept in a sealed chamber for perfect quality. This makes the headphones great for monitoring during live music or recording sessions.

      Self-adjusting inner headband

      Typically headphones worn outdoors are adjustable by sliding an extendable headband into position. This can be cumbersome as it usually has to be done every time you use it. Get your music fix faster and easier with these heapdhones' flexible, self-adjusting inner headband. It will automatically adjust to your head's shape and size.

      In-line remote with mic, volume and control

      Want to skip a track? Change the volume? Accept or reject a call? Record a voice memo? The remote features a sensitive mic as well as volume controls, call and skip functions. It can also trigger voice control. With this headset control is at your fingertips - no need to keep your iPhone or iPod accessible or to unlock the screen.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        14  cm
        Height
        19,2  cm
        Depth
        5,6  cm
        Weight
        0,15  kg

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        Singled-sided cable
        Cable length
        1.2 m
        Compatible with:
        iPad, iPhone 3GS, iPod nano (4th and 5th generation), iPod shuffle (3rd generation), iPod touch (2nd generation), iPod classic 120GB/ 160 GB (Your device may require the latest software for support)
        Connector
        3.5mm stereo
        Finishing of connector
        24k Gold plated
        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Type of cable
        OFC

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Semi-open
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        12 - 24 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        50 mW
        Sensitivity
        105 dB
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Type
        Dynamic
        Voice coil
        CCAW

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 55707 2
        Gross weight
        1,645  kg
        Height
        25  cm
        Length
        29  cm
        Nett weight
        0,45  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Tare weight
        1,195  kg
        Width
        21,8  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Type of shelf placement
        Dummy
        Depth
        7,5  cm
        EAN
        69 23410 70473 0
        Gross weight
        0,445  kg
        Height
        20  cm
        Nett weight
        0,15  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Dummy
        Tare weight
        0,295  kg
        Width
        19,5  cm

