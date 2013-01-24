Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Headphones with mic

SHL5705WT/00
  • High precision sound High precision sound High precision sound
    -{discount-value}

    Headphones with mic

    SHL5705WT/00

    High precision sound

    The flexi-cool CitiScape Frames is worn just like your favorite pair of sunnies. Wherever you go, enjoy precision sound from its closed acoustic system and premium drivers. When you’re done, fold and slip it into its chic protective pouch. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD899.00

    Headphones with mic

    High precision sound

    The flexi-cool CitiScape Frames is worn just like your favorite pair of sunnies. Wherever you go, enjoy precision sound from its closed acoustic system and premium drivers. When you’re done, fold and slip it into its chic protective pouch. See all benefits

    High precision sound

    The flexi-cool CitiScape Frames is worn just like your favorite pair of sunnies. Wherever you go, enjoy precision sound from its closed acoustic system and premium drivers. When you’re done, fold and slip it into its chic protective pouch. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD899.00

    Headphones with mic

    High precision sound

    The flexi-cool CitiScape Frames is worn just like your favorite pair of sunnies. Wherever you go, enjoy precision sound from its closed acoustic system and premium drivers. When you’re done, fold and slip it into its chic protective pouch. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all over-ear-on-ear-headphones

      High precision sound

      With excellent isolation and foldable design

      • 40mm drivers/closed-back
      • On-ear
      • Soft ear cushions
      • Compact folding
      40mm premium neodymium drivers for balanced, precise sound

      40mm premium neodymium drivers for balanced, precise sound

      Immerse in crystal clear sound infused with balanced, natural warmth, thanks to finely tuned 40mm drivers. Backed by Philips' heritage in sound excellence, your CitiScape headphones are carefully engineered to reproduce clean, detailed yet natural sound for truly captivating music enjoyment on the move.

      Switch from music to phone calls with built-in microphone

      Switch from music to phone calls with built-in microphone

      Your CitiScape headphones feature a built-in microphone so you can easily switch from listening to music to taking phone calls. It’s a breeze staying connected with your music – and with the people who matter most to you.

      Compact foldable design for easy portability and storage

      Compact foldable design for easy portability and storage

      Your headphones can be compactly folded for easy storage and portability.

      Innovative flexi-cool design inspired by stylish sunglasses

      Innovative flexi-cool design inspired by stylish sunglasses

      Inspired by premium, trendy sunglasses, your headphone’s cool earshell design is innovatively connected to the headband by a “frame” that folds and can be worn with style and ease. Just like your favorite pair of sunnies! It even comes in a palette of chic colors and patterns to brighten your outfit … and your day.

      Lightweight frame construction for long listening comfort

      Lightweight frame construction for long listening comfort

      The CitiScape Frames is constructed using robust premium materials to connect the earshells to the headband. A lightweight metal hinge keeps everything flexible yet sturdy, so you can wear your headphones comfortably and securely for long hours.

      On-ear soft cushions for added comfort

      On-ear soft cushions for added comfort

      On-ear soft cushions comfortably hug the contours of your ears for the best possible fit – whatever your head shape. Immerse in your music for as long as you like – in fact, they feel so good that you may even forget that you have them on!

      Bypacked carrying pouch for added convenience

      Bypacked carrying pouch for added convenience

      Closed acoustic design for greater bass and noise isolation

      Be part of the city's buzz but not its noise. With the closed acoustic on-ear design, every sound detail is isolated, allowing you to enjoy greater music detail as well as extended and dynamic bass.

      Pre-tilted earshells fit any ear for excellent sound sealing

      Pre-tilted earshells perfectly fit your ear’s natural angle, providing an excellent sound seal so you can truly immerse in your music.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        18 - 22 500  Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        50 mW
        Sensitivity
        106 dB
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        Single side cable
        Cable length
        1.2 m
        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Finishing of connector
        24k Gold plated
        Type of cable
        OFC
        Compatible with:
        iPhone®, BlackBerry®, HTC, LG, MOTOROLA, Nokia, Palm®, SAMSUNG, Sony Ericsson

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        0.91  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 72262 5
        Height
        23  cm
        Length
        22  cm
        Nett weight
        0.3  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        2
        Tare weight
        0.61  kg
        Width
        13.5  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        11  cm
        EAN
        69 23410 72262 8
        Gross weight
        0.386  kg
        Height
        20  cm
        Nett weight
        0.15  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Tare weight
        0.236  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        9.5  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        6.6  cm
        Height
        16.6  cm
        Weight
        0.117  kg
        Width
        16  cm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • *Functions availability may vary based on mobile phone compatibility.

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.