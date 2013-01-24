High precision sound
The flexi-cool CitiScape Frames is worn just like your favorite pair of sunnies. Wherever you go, enjoy precision sound from its closed acoustic system and premium drivers. When you’re done, fold and slip it into its chic protective pouch. See all benefits
Immerse in crystal clear sound infused with balanced, natural warmth, thanks to finely tuned 40mm drivers. Backed by Philips' heritage in sound excellence, your CitiScape headphones are carefully engineered to reproduce clean, detailed yet natural sound for truly captivating music enjoyment on the move.
Your CitiScape headphones feature a built-in microphone so you can easily switch from listening to music to taking phone calls. It’s a breeze staying connected with your music – and with the people who matter most to you.
Your headphones can be compactly folded for easy storage and portability.
Inspired by premium, trendy sunglasses, your headphone’s cool earshell design is innovatively connected to the headband by a “frame” that folds and can be worn with style and ease. Just like your favorite pair of sunnies! It even comes in a palette of chic colors and patterns to brighten your outfit … and your day.
The CitiScape Frames is constructed using robust premium materials to connect the earshells to the headband. A lightweight metal hinge keeps everything flexible yet sturdy, so you can wear your headphones comfortably and securely for long hours.
On-ear soft cushions comfortably hug the contours of your ears for the best possible fit – whatever your head shape. Immerse in your music for as long as you like – in fact, they feel so good that you may even forget that you have them on!
Be part of the city's buzz but not its noise. With the closed acoustic on-ear design, every sound detail is isolated, allowing you to enjoy greater music detail as well as extended and dynamic bass.
Pre-tilted earshells perfectly fit your ear’s natural angle, providing an excellent sound seal so you can truly immerse in your music.
