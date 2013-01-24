Home
Headphones with mic

SHL5905GY/10
    Immerse in high precision sound

    Inspired by savvy urbanites, the retro-mod CitiScape Uptown SHL5905GY/10 Headphones lets you immerse in precision sound with MusicSeal to keep every beat to yourself. Memory foam cushions & an air-quilted headband for comfort & perfect fit. See all benefits

      Immerse in high precision sound

      with MusicSeal to keep your music yours

      • 40mm drivers/closed-back
      • Over-ear
      • Memory foam cushions
      • Single-sided flat cable
      Built-in microphone & volume control lets you take calls

      Finely tuned 40mm premium drivers deliver precision sound

      MusicSeal keeps your music in and all to yourself

      Over-ear isolating cushions block out the city’s noise

      Memory foam cushions keep you comfortably immersed in music

      Flat 1.2m anti-tangle cable keeps you kink- and knot-free

      Air-quilted headband for long-listening comfort on the move

      Technical Specifications

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        18  cm
        Height
        20  cm
        Depth
        8  cm
        Weight
        0,274  kg

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        12 - 23 500  Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        30 mW
        Sensitivity
        103 dB
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        Two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2 m
        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Finishing of connector
        24k Gold plated
        Type of cable
        OFC
        Compatible with:
        iPhone®, BlackBerry®, HTC, LG, MOTOROLA, Nokia, Palm®, SAMSUNG, Sony Ericsson

      • Packaging dimensions

        Type of shelf placement
        Dummy
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        69 23410 71349 7
        Depth
        9  cm
        Gross weight
        0,505  kg
        Height
        21,5  cm
        Nett weight
        0,274  kg
        Tare weight
        0,231  kg
        Width
        19,5  cm
        Packaging type
        Dummy

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Gross weight
        1,85  kg
        Height
        25,5  cm
        Length
        29,5  cm
        Nett weight
        0,822  kg
        Tare weight
        1,028  kg
        Width
        21,5  cm
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 71349 4

