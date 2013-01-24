Home
    Ultra lightweight, foldable headband headphones for superior sound. The large 40mm studio-grade speakers create detailed sound, with the FloatingCushions that allow for full multi-directional adjustment of earshells to ensure ultimate fit. See all benefits

      In-line remote with mic, volume and control

      Want to skip a track? Change the volume? Accept or reject a call? Record a voice memo? The remote features a sensitive mic as well as volume controls, call and skip functions. It can also trigger voice control. With this headset control is at your fingertips - no need to keep your iPhone or iPod accessible or to unlock the screen.

      40mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

      The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.

      Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

      Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

      Ultra lightweight headband improves comfort

      The slim, lightweight stainless steel headband is so light you'll hardly notice you're wearing it.

      FloatingCushion design allows auto-adjustment of earshells

      The newly innovated FloatingCushion design allows for full multi-directional, auto-adjustment of the cushions, without the need of the traditional C-hinge construction. This results in a seamless design, which ensure optimum stabilitiy by applying an evenly distributed pressure force onto the user's head and ears. Therefore creating a strong owneable story with regards to comfort and fit.

      Super-soft ear cushions for hours of comfort

      The ear cushions are very soft, and enclose the speakers around the ears to create great sound. With very little pressure on the ears, you can use the headphones comfortably for long periods.

      A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      24k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra reliable connection

      Rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.

      Compact fold design let you take your music anywhere

      Easy-to-fold design is compact enough to take your music anywhere

      Technical Specifications

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        15  cm
        Height
        18  cm
        Depth
        5,5  cm
        Weight
        0,099  kg

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        18 - 22 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        50 mW
        Sensitivity
        102 dB
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        Two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.5 m
        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Finishing of connector
        24k Gold plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

      • Accessories

        Adaptor plug
        3.5-6.3 mm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Type of shelf placement
        Dummy
        Depth
        5,5  cm
        Gross weight
        0,251  kg
        Height
        19,5  cm
        Nett weight
        0,099  kg
        Tare weight
        0,152  kg
        Width
        19,5  cm
        EAN
        69 23410 70905 6
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Dummy

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        0,938  kg
        Height
        22,9  cm
        Length
        21,5  cm
        Nett weight
        0,297  kg
        Tare weight
        0,641  kg
        Width
        15,8  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 59563 0
        Number of consumer packagings
        3

