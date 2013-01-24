Home
Noise Cancelling Headphones

SHN7500/00
    Active Noise Canceling

    Intelligently engineered, sophisticated electronics reduce unwanted noise by 80%, providing supreme listening pleasure

      Active Noise Canceling

      80% less ambient noise

      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

      With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

      Adapter for in-flight entertainment system connection

      Use your own headphones to listen to in-flight entertainment. The adaptor simply converts the standard double-mono jacks to a stereo headphone jack.

      3.5 - 6.35mm adaptor connects to all types of audio devices

      With this adaptor, you can use your headphone on equipment with either 3.5 or 6.35 mm jacks, giving you a wider choice of audio devices.

      Battery included so you can use your product straight away

      No need to buy batteries to get started. Just drop the batteries in and go!

      Carrying case protects your headphone when not in use

      This case is the most convenient way to look after your headphones and prevent cable tangling when not in use.

      Sophisicated electronics eliminate unwanted ambient noise

      Smart noise canceling technology enhances the pleasure of listening to lower volume levels in noisy environments. It's particularly good at removing low-frequencies like jet engine noise, so you can enjoy soft music on flights, and in trains and similar places without hearing a distracting buzz in the background. The technology actual creates an equal but opposite waveform to the unwanted noise that effectively cancels it out.

      Angled Acoustic Pipe channels directional and precise sound

      Angled Acoustic Pipe is designed according to the curvature of the human ear canal so that soundwaves from the speaker are directed precisely to your ear drum with the highest definition

      Precisely tuned speakers for every detail & dynamic sound

      The acoustics of the headphones are precisely engineered according to the sound profile of in-flight sound system, to reproduce every little detail and the widest dynamic range.

      A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Easy detachable cable allows tangle-free movment on plane

      The detachable cable can be unplugged from the earpieces quickly and easily, so that you don't need to take off the headphones every time you leave your seat.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Adaptor plug
        • 3.5 - 6.3  mm
        • 2 x 3.5  mm
        Battery
        1.5 V R03/AAA
        Protective pouch
        protective pouch included
        Cables
        detachable cable

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        1.2 m + 1.8 m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        gold-plated
        Type of cable
        copper

      • Sound

        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Frequency response
        40 - 20 000  Hz
        Maximum power input
        15  mW
        Sensitivity
        104  dB
        Speaker diameter
        9  mm

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        2.59  kg
        Height
        24  cm
        Length
        28.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.114  kg
        Tare weight
        2.476  kg
        Width
        23  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 31529 0
        Number of consumer packagings
        3

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        11.544  kg
        Height
        26  cm
        Length
        60  cm
        Nett weight
        0.912  kg
        Tare weight
        10.632  kg
        Width
        48  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 31527 6
        Number of consumer packagings
        24

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        7.4  cm
        Gross weight
        0.37  kg
        Height
        23  cm
        Nett weight
        0.038  kg
        Tare weight
        0.332  kg
        Width
        13.7  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 31524 5
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 3 sizes ear caps
      • Control
      • Pouch

