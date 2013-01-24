Home
O'Neill

THE TREAD in ear headset

SHO2205WT/10
    O'Neill THE TREAD in ear headset

    SHO2205WT/10

    The Tread

    Extremely tough in ear headphone and universal headset. Acoustically tuned to be loud with deep bass while delivering clear audio for calls. Extra tough with reinforced connectors and metal housing to withstand impacts. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD299.00

      The Tread

      Deep bass and tough

      • O'Neill
      • White
      3 sizes of ear sleeves for customized fit

      3 sizes of ear sleeves for customized fit

      Three sizes of soft ear sleeves enable you to customize the fit to your ears.

      Treadproof with metal housing to protect driver

      Treadproof with metal housing to protect driver

      Treadproof: metal housing and premium rubber casing withstands impacts including somebody stepping on the product

      Tough cable with reinforced connectors

      Tough cable with reinforced connectors

      Thanks to the tough tangle-free fabric cable and reinforced connectors these headphones are built to stand up to the wear and tear of your active lifestyle.

      Sound isolating soft ear sleeves

      Sound isolating soft ear sleeves

      The deluxe ear sleeves enable you to wear your headphones for as long as you like without discomfort.

      Acoustically tuned for deep bass and clarity

      Acoustically tuned for deep bass and clarity

      Enhanced, dynamic 9mm driver

      With powerful 9mm drivers these headphones deliver a balanced sound experience coupled with a punchy bass performance.

      Universal mic, volume and track control*

      Remote and mic for Blackberry, HTC, iPhone, LG, Motorola, Nokia, Palm, Samsung, Sony Ericsson

      Technical Specifications

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        2.3  cm
        Height
        2.7  cm
        Depth
        1.25  cm
        Weight
        0.02326  kg

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Semi-open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        6 - 23 500  Hz
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        50 mW
        Sensitivity
        105 dB
        Speaker diameter
        8.6 mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        Symmetrical
        Cable length
        1.2 m
        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Finishing of connector
        24k Gold-plated
        Type of cable
        OFC
        Cable Connection
        symmetrical
        Remote and mic compatilbe with
        Blackberry, HTC, iPhone, LG, Motorola, Nokia, Palm, Samsung, Sony Ericsson
        *Track control compatible with
        iPhone 3GS, iPhone4

      • Packaging dimensions

        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        EAN
        69 23410 71218 6
        Number of products included
        1
        Depth
        2.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.0718  kg
        Height
        17.2  cm
        Nett weight
        0.02326  kg
        Tare weight
        0.04854  kg
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Blister

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        2.314  kg
        Height
        25  cm
        Length
        38  cm
        Nett weight
        0.55824  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Tare weight
        1.75576  kg
        Width
        19.3  cm
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 71218 3

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.253  kg
        Height
        10.6  cm
        Length
        18  cm
        Nett weight
        0.06978  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Tare weight
        0.18322  kg
        Width
        8.2  cm
        GTIN
        2 69 23410 71218 0

