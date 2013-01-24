Home
O'Neill

THE SPECKED in ear headset

SHO9577GN/10
O'Neill
O'Neill
  • The Specked The Specked The Specked
    O'Neill THE SPECKED in ear headset

    The Specked

    Despite its compact size this headphone is truly specked. The 9mm drivers deliver an explosive sound performance whilst the three interchangeable & differently sized ear sleeves deliver a secure fit with enhanced sound isolation. See all benefits

      The Specked

      Sound isolating and durable

      • O'Neill
      • Black & Green
      Powerful 9mm drivers deliver a deep, dynamic bass

      Powerful 9mm drivers deliver a deep, dynamic bass

      With powerful 9mm drivers these headphones deliver a balanced sound experience coupled with a punchy bass performance.

      Tough tangle-free cable and reinforced connectors

      Tough tangle-free cable and reinforced connectors

      Thanks to the tough tangle-free fabric cable and reinforced connectors these headphones are built to stand up to the wear and tear of your active lifestyle.

      Sound isolating soft ear sleeves

      Sound isolating soft ear sleeves

      The deluxe ear sleeves enable you to wear your headphones for as long as you like without discomfort.

      3 sizes of ear sleeves for a customized fit

      Three sizes of soft ear sleeves enable you to customize the Philips headphones to fit to your ears.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        1,22  cm
        Height
        2,35  cm
        Depth
        2,55  cm
        Weight
        0,014  kg

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Semi-open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        6 - 23 500  Hz
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        50 mW
        Sensitivity
        105 dB
        Speaker diameter
        8.6 mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        Symmetrical
        Cable length
        1.2 m
        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Finishing of connector
        24k Gold-plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

      • Packaging dimensions

        Type of shelf placement
        Dummy
        EAN
        69 23410 70968 1
        Number of products included
        1
        Depth
        3  cm
        Gross weight
        0,069  kg
        Height
        16,5  cm
        Nett weight
        0,014  kg
        Packaging type
        Dummy
        Tare weight
        0,055  kg
        Width
        9  cm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 59991 1
        Gross weight
        2,334  kg
        Height
        24,8  cm
        Length
        37,5  cm
        Nett weight
        0,336  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Tare weight
        1,998  kg
        Width
        22,7  cm

      • Inner Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 59992 8
        Gross weight
        0,249  kg
        Height
        10,5  cm
        Length
        17,6  cm
        Nett weight
        0,042  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Tare weight
        0,207  kg
        Width
        10,2  cm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Caps
      • Plug

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

