Cable management mouse

SPM5900/10
    -{discount-value}

    Smart and professional with an easy scroll wheel, I’ll be comfortable in your hand all day. And what’s more, my hidden USB cable option will help to keep your workplace tidy.

    Smart and professional with an easy scroll wheel, I’ll be comfortable in your hand all day. And what’s more, my hidden USB cable option will help to keep your workplace tidy.

      Hidden USB cable option

      Hidden USB cable option

      The cable is stored inside the mouse

      High-performance LED optic guarantees precision control

      High-performance LED optic guarantees precision control

      Philips optical technology ensures extra accuracy and responsiveness. You can work with it on most surfaces, including wood, plastic or paper.

      Pouch

      Pouch

      Cable length can be variable

      Easy cable management helps organize messy cables so you can have a tidy desk, and the cable length is adjustable to suit your needs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Plug & Play
        Yes
        Cable length
        600mm
        Interfacing
        • USB 1.1
        • USB 2.0
        Wired
        Yes

      • Control

        Scroll wheel
        Yes

      • Cable management

        Hidden USB cable
        Yes

      • Sensor

        Optical
        Yes
        Mouse sensitivities
        DPI 1200

      • System Requirements

        Operating System
        • Microsoft Windows 2000
        • Microsoft Windows ME
        • Microsoft Windows Vista
        • Microsoft Windows XP
        • Windows 7
        Mac OS
        Mac OS X 10.2.8 and above
        USB
        Free USB port

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Pouch
      • IFU / user Manual

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Windows logo are trademarks, or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

