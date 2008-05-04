Home
CD & DVD paper sleeves

STO3520W/97
  CD & DVD protective sleeves
    CD & DVD paper sleeves

    STO3520W/97

    CD & DVD protective sleeves

    Safeguard your media on the go. Different color sleeves make it easy to identify discs. Quantity 50.

      CD & DVD protective sleeves

      • Multi-colored

      Protective paper sleeve

      Paper sleeve shields the disc from dust and contaminants

      Space saving design

      Since paper sleeves are thinner than jewel cases, you can store more discs in the same amount of space.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        16  cm
        Width
        13  cm
        Depth
        4  cm
        Nett weight
        0.173  kg
        Gross weight
        0.18  kg
        Tare weight
        0.007  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 39050 1
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        45  cm
        Width
        30.5  cm
        Height
        52.5  cm
        Nett weight
        12.456  kg
        Gross weight
        14.7  kg
        Tare weight
        2.244  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 39052 5
        Number of consumer packagings
        72

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        21.5  cm
        Width
        14.5  cm
        Height
        16.5  cm
        Nett weight
        1.038  kg
        Gross weight
        1.14  kg
        Tare weight
        0.102  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 39051 8
        Number of consumer packagings
        6

