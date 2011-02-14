Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Screen cleaner

SVC1116G/10
Find support for this product
  • Safely clean flat screens Safely clean flat screens Safely clean flat screens
    -{discount-value}

    Screen cleaner

    SVC1116G/10
    Find support for this product

    Similar products

    See all Others

      Safely clean flat screens

      • LCD/ LED/ Plasma

      Streak-free cleaning fluid

      Enjoy a spotless screen with this streak-free cleaning fluid, specially formulated not to leave any kind of residue on your screen.

      Antistatic formula to repel dust

      The antistatic formula of this cleaning fluid helps to repel dust and dirt from your screen.

      Lint-free microfiber cloth cleans safely and thoroughly

      Safely and thoroughly clean your screen with this lint-free microfiber cloth, designed to eliminate dust, dirt and fingerprints without leaving anything behind.

      Safe, drip-free formula

      This drip-free formula is easily sprayed on the screen, then wiped off. It is completely drip-free to keep your equipment safe and dry.

      Safe and effective eco-friendly formula

      The eco-friendly formula of this cleaning fluid allows you to safely and efficiently clean your screen while protecting the environment.

      Lint-free, reusable, washable microfiber cloth

      This reusable microfiber cloth may be washed gently in soap and water, then air dryed. You may use it over and over again.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Contents
        Cleaning fluid, 200ml

      • Accessories

        User Manual
        15 languages

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Blister
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Height
        22.3  cm
        Width
        13  cm
        Depth
        5.1  cm
        Nett weight
        0.256  kg
        Gross weight
        0.29  kg
        Tare weight
        0.034  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 56453 7
        Number of products included
        1

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        4
        Length
        21.3  cm
        Width
        13.9  cm
        Height
        23.3  cm
        Gross weight
        1.275  kg
        Nett weight
        1.024  kg
        Tare weight
        0.251  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 57376 8

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        44.5  cm
        Width
        30  cm
        Height
        26  cm
        Nett weight
        4.096  kg
        Gross weight
        5.71  kg
        Tare weight
        1.614  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 57370 6
        Number of consumer packagings
        16

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.