Discontinued
SW700M/05
Spotify in every room
Enjoy authentic sound conveniently with 2 audiophile drivers and Spotify Connect. Play Spotify on any speaker using the Spotify app as a remote, expand your system wirelessly to any room and hit play to start where you left off.
Spotify Connect
Multiroom
Just hit "PLAY"
Two audiophile-grade drivers in the speaker create clear and natural sound reproduction, while two bass ports expand low frequency bass, creating a truly immersive and dynamic sound. Enjoy powerful sound in a compact size.
When you press 'Play', music starts instantly on the speaker, no matter if it was last played on a smart phone, tablet or other smart device. This feature also lets you flip from one speaker to another in different rooms.
Spotify premium account is required for this speaker.