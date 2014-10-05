Discontinued
SW700M/12
Spotify in every room
Enjoy authentic sound conveniently with 2 audiophile drivers and Spotify Connect. Play Spotify on any speaker using the Spotify app as a remote, expand your system wirelessly to any room and hit play to start where you left off.
Spotify Connect
Multiroom
Just hit "PLAY"
When you press 'Play', music starts instantly on the speaker, no matter if it was last played on a smart phone, tablet or other smart device. This feature also lets you flip from one speaker to another in different rooms.
Spotify premium account is required for this speaker.