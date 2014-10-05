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  • Front product photograph
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  • Product detail photograph
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Discontinued

Spotify multiroom speaker

SW700M/12

Spotify in every room

Enjoy authentic sound conveniently with 2 audiophile drivers and Spotify Connect. Play Spotify on any speaker using the Spotify app as a remote, expand your system wirelessly to any room and hit play to start where you left off.

See all benefits

Spotify in every room

  • Spotify Connect

  • Multiroom

  • Just hit "PLAY"

Music streams directly on speakers, save mobile battery

Press 'Play' for 'Music Follows Me'

Press 'Play' for 'Music Follows Me'

When you press 'Play', music starts instantly on the speaker, no matter if it was last played on a smart phone, tablet or other smart device. This feature also lets you flip from one speaker to another in different rooms.

Music keeps playing through calls, videos and games

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Spotify premium account is required for this speaker.