Spotify multiroom speaker
Discontinued
Support
SW700M/12
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Quick start guide - English
EU Declaration of conformity - English
All (4)
Which Spotify features does my Philips Spotify speaker support?
Are there any known compatibility issues with the Philips Multiroom Speakers?
What kind of Wi-Fi security does Philips Spotify speaker support?
How to setup my Philips speaker with a dual-band router?