Discontinued
SW750M/12
Spotify in every room
Enjoy authentic sound conveniently with 4 audiophile drivers and Spotify Connect. Play Spotify on any speaker using the Spotify app as a remote, expand your system wirelessly to any room and hit play to start where you left off.
Spotify Connect
Multiroom
Just hit "PLAY"
Handy control buttons (Play / Pause, Volume Up / Down, Previous / Next) give you access to the controls you need, without fiddling with an app. Once an album, playlist or station has been selected, skipping tracks, repeating, or pausing the music is a button press away.
Philips SpeakerSet Multiroom Manager app helps you set-up and manage your Philips Spotify Multiroom speakers effortlessly. Simply connect your new Philips Spotify Multiroom Speaker to your home wireless network. If you have more than one speaker, use the app to group the speakers for Multiroom flexibility.
Spotify premium account is required for this speaker.