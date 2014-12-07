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Discontinued

Spotify multiroom speaker

SW750M/37

Spotify in every room

Enjoy authentic sound conveniently with 4 audiophile drivers and Spotify Connect. Play Spotify on any speaker using the Spotify app as a remote, expand your system wirelessly to any room and hit play to start where you left off.

See all benefits

Spotify in every room

  • Spotify Connect

  • Multiroom

  • Just hit "PLAY"

Spotify Connect for an effortless native app experience

Spotify Connect for an effortless native app experience

Using Spotify Connect you can easily browse, explore, and play music from any room in the house using your smart device as a remote. With a direct Spotify connection, you can play music straight from the cloud so your smart device can be used for calls, videos or even go out of range without interrupting your music. This is also more battery friendly, since energy used for music is minimized. All the same great Spotify features are there, from its ready-made lists to its high sampling rates. Everything you need to discover new music and hear it at its best.

Philips companion app simplify wireless speaker setup

Philips companion app simplify wireless speaker setup

Philips SpeakerSet Multiroom Manager app helps you set-up and manage your Philips Spotify Multiroom speakers effortlessly. Simply connect your new Philips Spotify Multiroom Speaker to your home wireless network. If you have more than one speaker, use the app to group the speakers for Multiroom flexibility.

Direct access buttons - no app required, for easier control

Direct access buttons - no app required, for easier control

Handy control buttons (Play / Pause, Volume Up / Down, Previous / Next) give you access to the controls you need, without fiddling with an app. Once an album, playlist or station has been selected, skipping tracks, repeating, or pausing the music is a button press away.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Spotify premium account is required for this speaker.