Discontinued
SW750M/37
Spotify in every room
Enjoy authentic sound conveniently with 4 audiophile drivers and Spotify Connect. Play Spotify on any speaker using the Spotify app as a remote, expand your system wirelessly to any room and hit play to start where you left off.
Spotify Connect
Multiroom
Just hit "PLAY"
Using Spotify Connect you can easily browse, explore, and play music from any room in the house using your smart device as a remote. With a direct Spotify connection, you can play music straight from the cloud so your smart device can be used for calls, videos or even go out of range without interrupting your music. This is also more battery friendly, since energy used for music is minimized. All the same great Spotify features are there, from its ready-made lists to its high sampling rates. Everything you need to discover new music and hear it at its best.
Philips SpeakerSet Multiroom Manager app helps you set-up and manage your Philips Spotify Multiroom speakers effortlessly. Simply connect your new Philips Spotify Multiroom Speaker to your home wireless network. If you have more than one speaker, use the app to group the speakers for Multiroom flexibility.
Handy control buttons (Play / Pause, Volume Up / Down, Previous / Next) give you access to the controls you need, without fiddling with an app. Once an album, playlist or station has been selected, skipping tracks, repeating, or pausing the music is a button press away.
Spotify premium account is required for this speaker.