Elegant Crystal Sound
Functionality at its ultimate.Fantasy at its brightest. From now on, a sensational connection between Philips and Swarovski brings technology to new heights of enjoyment. Its name, Active Crystals.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Elegant Crystal Sound
Functionality at its ultimate.Fantasy at its brightest. From now on, a sensational connection between Philips and Swarovski brings technology to new heights of enjoyment. Its name, Active Crystals.
Elegant Crystal Sound
Functionality at its ultimate.Fantasy at its brightest. From now on, a sensational connection between Philips and Swarovski brings technology to new heights of enjoyment. Its name, Active Crystals.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Elegant Crystal Sound
Functionality at its ultimate.Fantasy at its brightest. From now on, a sensational connection between Philips and Swarovski brings technology to new heights of enjoyment. Its name, Active Crystals.
Exclusively developed cable for an uncompromised link to your audio
Polished stainless steel body and silver coloured fabric cable
Powerful acoustics for deep bass and spacious sound performance
These flexible lightweight earhook headphones lightly hug your earsf or a comfortable secure fit
With their soft silicon cushions they fit gently in your ears providing hours of wearing comfort
Accessories
Connectivity
Inner Carton
Outer Carton
Packaging Data
Sound