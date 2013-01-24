Home
In-ear wireless sports headphones

TAA5205BK/00
    From your morning runs to afternoons in the office. These true wireless earbuds boast a detachable ear-hook design so you can go with the fit you want. You get up to 20 hours play time with the charging case, and they’re IPX7 waterproof.

    From your morning runs to afternoons in the office. These true wireless earbuds boast a detachable ear-hook design so you can go with the fit you want. You get up to 20 hours play time with the charging case, and they’re IPX7 waterproof.

    From your morning runs to afternoons in the office. These true wireless earbuds boast a detachable ear-hook design so you can go with the fit you want. You get up to 20 hours play time with the charging case, and they’re IPX7 waterproof.

    From your morning runs to afternoons in the office. These true wireless earbuds boast a detachable ear-hook design so you can go with the fit you want. You get up to 20 hours play time with the charging case, and they’re IPX7 waterproof.

      Always the fit you want

      Built for your workouts. Ready for your day

      Built for your workouts. Ready for your day

      6 mm drivers deliver crisp, clear sound with powerful bass. From your favorite playlists to podcasts and more-move through your day with the sounds that keep you going.

      IPX7 waterproof and sweat-proof

      IPX7 waterproof and sweat-proof

      These true wireless sports headphones are IPX7-rated-which means they can withstand total immersion in water up to 1 m deep for up to 30 minutes. They'll stay in place-no matter how hard you sweat or what shape your ears are.

      Detachable ear-hook design. For the style you want

      Detachable ear-hook design. For the style you want

      Whether it's a run in the park or an epic HIIT session, the ear-hook design keeps these headphones snug and secure. You get a choice of three different size silicone ear-tip covers, and the ear hooks can be removed when you're not working out.

      Clear calls. Mono mode

      Wear them both, or wear just one. Mono mode lets you use a single earbud to talk, and you can swap between earbuds without missing a word. Ideal if you're on a long call.

      Rock-solid connectivity. Integrated earbud controls

      The Bluetooth connection is stable, and your headphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of the charging case. Controls on each earbud make it easy to control music, calls, and volume.

      Charging case. Get up to 20 hours of play time

      A fully charged case gives you an extra 15 hours play time. You get 5 hours play time from a single charge, and a speedy 15-minute charge gives you an extra hour. The case takes 2 hours to charge fully via the included USB-C cable.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        6  cm
        Width
        8.7  cm
        Depth
        3.5  cm
        Cable length
        0  cm
        Weight
        0.0866  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Number of products included
        1
        Height
        17  cm
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        4.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.195  kg
        Nett weight
        0.1222  kg
        Tare weight
        0.0728  kg
        EAN
        48 95229 11188 2

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Length
        31  cm
        Width
        22  cm
        Height
        36  cm
        Gross weight
        5.5  kg
        Nett weight
        2.9328  kg
        Tare weight
        2.5672  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11188 9

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Length
        14.4  cm
        Width
        10  cm
        Height
        16  cm
        Gross weight
        0.66  kg
        Nett weight
        0.3666  kg
        Tare weight
        0.2934  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 11188 6

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Yes
        USB cable
        • Yes
        • USB-C cable

      • Connectivity

        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Bluetooth version
        5.1

      • Power

        Battery type
        Lithium-Ion
        Talk time
        5 hr
        Music play time
        5+15  hr
        Charging time
        2  hr

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz

      • Convenience

        Ease of Installation
        Automatic pairing

      • Design

        Color
        Black

