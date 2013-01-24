Home
Headphones with mic

TAKH101BL/00
  • Let’s go! Let’s go! Let’s go!
    -{discount-value}

    Let’s go!

    Let them watch, listen, or play with the on-ear headphones that won’t hurt their ears. These colorful headphones are comfortable, and volume-limited to 85 dB. Kids can safely enjoy screen time-or their favorite tunes. See all benefits

      Let’s go!

      • 32mm drivers/closed-back
      • On-ear
      • Soft ear cushions

      A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      32 mm acoustic drivers. Clear sound

      Specially designed to protect young ears, these headphones boast 32 mm acoustic drivers that have been limited to 85 dB. You can relax, knowing your kids are enjoying their tunes, videos, and games safely.

      Compact-folding design. Easy storage

      These wired on-ear children's headphones can be folded inwards, creating a compact bundle. Perfect when you want to slip them into a coat pocket or bag.

      Light, comfortable ear-cup cushions. Perfect for young ears

      Soft ear-cup cushions and a soft headband cushion keep the kids comfortable whether they're listening to music or watching their favorite YouTubers.

      Simple in-line remote. Easily control music and calls

      The 1.2 m audio cord includes a simple in-line remote with a built-in mic. Kids can pause the music or answer a call. All without touching their smartphone.

      Volume limited to 85 dB

      You can relax, knowing your kids are enjoying their tunes, videos, and games safely.

      Technical Specifications

      • Convenience

        Call Management
        Answer/End Call

      • Design

        Color
        Blue

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Magnet type
        NdFeB
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Speaker diameter
        32mm
        Maximum power input
        10 mW
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Sensitivity
        95dB
        Type
        dynamic

      • Packaging dimensions

        Number of products included
        1
        Height
        20  cm
        Width
        17  cm
        Depth
        8.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.24  kg
        Nett weight
        0.111  kg
        Tare weight
        0.129  kg
        EAN
        48 95229 10093 0

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Length
        28.6  cm
        Width
        19.3  cm
        Height
        23.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.944  kg
        Nett weight
        0.333  kg
        Tare weight
        0.611  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10093 7

      • Dimensions

        Headband arc length
        300 - 360 mm
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        15 x 7.3 x 16 cm
        Product weight
        0.111  kg

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20042 5

