Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Philips Fidelio

HiFi Stereo Headphones

X1/00
Fidelio
2 Awards
Fidelio
  • High fidelity, premium quality High fidelity, premium quality High fidelity, premium quality
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Philips Fidelio HiFi Stereo Headphones

    X1/00
    2 Awards

    High fidelity, premium quality

    With the Fidelio X1 headphones, you’re in for an authentic listening experience in exquisite sound and comfort, in your very own home. Immerse in pristine sound details and custom-fit design that’s crafted for your total enjoyment. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Fidelio HiFi Stereo Headphones

    High fidelity, premium quality

    With the Fidelio X1 headphones, you’re in for an authentic listening experience in exquisite sound and comfort, in your very own home. Immerse in pristine sound details and custom-fit design that’s crafted for your total enjoyment. See all benefits

    High fidelity, premium quality

    With the Fidelio X1 headphones, you’re in for an authentic listening experience in exquisite sound and comfort, in your very own home. Immerse in pristine sound details and custom-fit design that’s crafted for your total enjoyment. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Fidelio HiFi Stereo Headphones

    High fidelity, premium quality

    With the Fidelio X1 headphones, you’re in for an authentic listening experience in exquisite sound and comfort, in your very own home. Immerse in pristine sound details and custom-fit design that’s crafted for your total enjoyment. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all over-ear-on-ear-headphones

      High fidelity, premium quality

      Enjoy music at home

      • Fidelio
      • Over-ear
      • Black
      Acoustic open-back architecture for pristine audio fidelity

      Acoustic open-back architecture for pristine audio fidelity

      An acoustic open-back architecture eliminates air pressure build-up behind the driver, allowing the diaphragm ample free movement, greatly enhancing sound transparency and smoothening extended high frequencies.

      Breathable velour material help dissipate pressure and heat

      Breathable velour material help dissipate pressure and heat

      Crafting the Philips Fidelio X1 starts with meticulously choosing each material for its functionality and ergonomic comfort. Deluxe memory foam ear-pads are matched with a velour material of optimized density with high breathability, to dissipate pressure and heat for longer-wearing comfort.

      Double layered ear-shells diminish resonance and vibration

      Double layered ear-shells diminish resonance and vibration

      The X1’s double layered ear-shells are engineered to reduce resonance and vibration, bringing you flawless sound with genuine precision and uncompromised detail. The solid , layered construction ensures durability, making X1 the ideal music companion at home.

      Powerful 50mm neodymium drivers for wide yet precise range

      Powerful 50mm neodymium drivers for wide yet precise range

      Each speaker is carefully handpicked, tuned and tested, and is being paired for the most detailed natural sound. The 50mm drivers utilize high power neodymium magnets to reproduce all your music’s dynamics and deliver well balanced crisp bass, transparent mid-range and pristine high frequencies.

      Pre-tilted drivers fit the ears for minimal sound reflection

      Pre-tilted drivers fit the ears for minimal sound reflection

      The ear-shells are engineered to tilt at 15 degrees, fitting your ear’s natural geometry and immersing you in a truly precise and unadulterated sound performance. Audio signals are directly channeled into your ears, creating a dynamic and authentic listening experience.

      Self-adjustable airy hammock with 3D mesh for perfect fit

      Self-adjustable airy hammock with 3D mesh for perfect fit

      The self-adjustable lightweight hammock features an airy 3D mesh, not only breathable, but always be ensured of a perfect fit.

      Genuine calf leather headband for style and durability

      Genuine calf leather headband for style and durability

      Dedicated cable management clip for tangle-free ease

      Dedicated cable management clip for tangle-free ease

      Deluxe memory foam earpads for long-wearing comfort

      Deluxe memory foam earpads for long-wearing comfort

      3m OFC woven cable ensures high quality signal & durability

      Its 3.0m detachable OFC Kevlar reinforced woven cable ensures low handling noise and tangle-free use. With the Philips Fidelio X1, you can expect only the most immersive listening experience, just as the artist intended, in the intimacy of your own home.

      Specially tuned diaphragm maintains uniform sound precision

      The diaphragm features a special profile to maintain uniform precision and reduce sound distortion, allowing for meticulous details to come through.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        10 - 40 000  Hz
        Impedance
        30 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        500 mW
        Sensitivity
        100 dB @ 1mW
        Speaker diameter
        50 mm
        Distortion
        <0.1% THD

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        detachable Oxygen free cable (3m)

      • Accessories

        Adaptor plug
        6.3 - 3.5 mm adapter
        Cable management
        Cable clip

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        28.5  cm
        Width
        24  cm
        Depth
        12  cm
        Nett weight
        0.43  kg
        Gross weight
        1.18  kg
        Tare weight
        0.75  kg
        EAN
        69 23410 71585 9
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        26.5  cm
        Width
        25.5  cm
        Height
        30  cm
        Nett weight
        0.86  kg
        Gross weight
        2.7  kg
        Tare weight
        1.84  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 71585 6
        Number of consumer packagings
        2

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        11  cm
        Height
        22  cm
        Weight
        0.43  kg
        Width
        19  cm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.