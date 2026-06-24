Philips Support
How to clean the water tank of my Philips Wet Vacuum Cleaner
Published on 24 June 2026
We advise you to clean and dry your Philips Wet Vacuum Cleaner after each use. Find out how to easily do this.
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- Remove the microfiber pad from the water tank.
- Empty the water tank.
- Refill the water tank with water and close the cap.
- Shake the water tank for a thorough clean and empty the water tank.
- Store the water tank on its side (see illustration) and with the cap open. This ensures that the water tank can dry correctly.
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