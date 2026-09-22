My Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner leaves water traces on the floor

Strong turns were made with the AquaTrio Vacuum & Mop set-up or the appliance was moved sideways (swiping over the floor from left to right)

To prevent water traces on the floor, try to make less strong turns with your AquaTrio 9000 Series and avoid moving the appliance sideways. If you still see some water traces on the floor and want to remove them, you can activate the water absorption mode* by pressing the cleaning mode button (see image below).



The AquaTrio Vacuum & Mop set-up was moved across a threshold, carpet or stairs while it was switched on.

It is recommended to activate the water absorption mode* when lifting the appliance over a threshold, carpet or stairs. This will prevent dirty water from dripping out of the AquaSpin nozzle.



The AquaTrio Vacuum & Mop set-up was lifted from the floor immediately after switching it off

The appliance can leave a small puddle of water on the floor when you switch it off. You can reduce the size of the puddle by activating the water absorption mode* before switching your AquaTrio 9000 Series off. Move the appliance forwards and backwards a few times with the water absorption mode activated. If needed, you can remove the last drops with a cloth.



Note:

Absorption mode*: older models have a normal wet mode and intense wet mode, but no water absorption mode.

When you use the water absorption mode, no more water comes out of the appliance and the suction power increases. After 45 seconds, if you do not take any action, the appliance automatically switches back to normal wet mode.

The wheels of your AquaTrio 9000 Series are blocked

You can check the condition of the wheels regularly and remove the dirt that blocks the wheels.Did these solutions not solve the issue? Please contact us for further assistance.