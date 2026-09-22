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My Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner leaves water traces on the floor

If your Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner leaves water traces on the floor, this can have several causes. Please look at the picture to see which model you have and find the information below.

My Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner leaves water traces on the floor

The information on this page applies to the following models: XW7110/01 , XW7110/02 , FC7070/61 .

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