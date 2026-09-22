My Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner has low suction power

Depending on your Philips AquaTrio model, please find out below, which maintenance is necessary to ensure a long-lasting performance and proper suction power:
If the suction power of your Philips AquaTrio Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 7000 Series is not as good as expected, there can be several reasons.
Parts of the Vacuum & Mop setup are clogged or blocked.
Blockages are sometimes noticeable by seeing more water on the floor than usual or when bigger dirt particles are no longer sucked up and fall back on the floor.
1. The main body is polluted or blocked.
Check if any of this part is blocked by first switching off the appliance and removing the dirty water tank. Then remove the blockage by moving the cleaning brush up and down in the suction channel of the main body (see image A).
2. There is a blockage in the AquaSpin nozzle.
Remove the brushes from the nozzle and move the cleaning brush up and down in the suction channel of the AquaSpin nozzle (see image B).
3. The microfiber brushes of the AquaSpin nozzle are clogged with hair or dirt.
Please switch the appliance off and remove the microfiber brushes by turning them anticlockwise. You can use the cleaning brush handle to unlock the microfiber brushes. Remove entangled hair and dirt with your fingers or move one blade of a pair of scissors through the groove on the roller brush to cut hairs and threads that have become entangled around the roller brush (see image C).
4. The wetting strips of the AquaSpin nozzle are clogged.
Follow the steps to clear the blockage of the wetting strips of the AquaSpin nozzle(see image D):
If the suction power of your Philips AquaTrio 9000 series Vacuum Cleaner is not as good as expected, there can be several reasons:
Vacuum only set-up
The filter is dirty
If the filter of your Philips AquaTrio 9000 series is dirty, this may affect the performance of your device. Make sure that you clean the filter at least once a month if you use the appliance regularly.
When the filter needs to be cleaned, the filter clean icon appears on the display (see image a).
For optimal performance, please follow the steps below to clean the filter:
1. Remove the filter case from the dust bucket (see image b1).
2. Press the release button to open the filter case and take the foam filter out (see image b2).
3. Shake the foam filter over a waste bin to remove the layer of dirt on top of it. Then rinse the foam filter under a tap and squeeze it to remove the water (see image b3)
Note: Please make sure that the filter case does not get wet during cleaning.
4. Shake the filter case and lid over a waste bin to remove dust and clean the filter case with a damp cloth (see image b4)
Note: Do not clean the white material of the filter case with a vacuum cleaner, a brush, water, or any cleaning agent. It will damage the material.
5. Let the foam filter dry and make sure that it is completely dry before you put it back into the filter case. Close the filter case and put the filter case with the foam filter back into the dust bucket and reconnect the 3-in-1 handheld to the dust bucket (see image b5)
Note: Make sure the white material of the filter case lid is facing up and do not reconnect the 3-in-1 handheld to the dust bucket without the filter case with the foam filter.
The dust bucket is full
If the dust bucket is full, the performance of your Philips AquaTrio 9000 series vacuum cleaner may decrease. Please regularly empty the dust bucket and make sure that the dirt never exceeds the 'Max' indication. This prevents accelerated filter clogging (see image c1).
For optimal performance, please follow the steps below:
1. Press the button to release the 3-in-1 handheld of the dust bucket (see image c2).
2. Pull the filter case off the dust bucket (see image c3).
3. Empty the dust bucket into a waste bin (see image c4).
4. Put the filter case back onto the dust bucket (see image c5).
5. Reconnect the 3-in-1 handheld to the dust bucket. Make sure that you connect the rear part first, then connect the front part so it locks into place with a click (see image c6).
The dust bucket is dirty
If the dust bucket is dirty, the performance of your Philips AquaTrio 9000 series vacuum cleaner may decrease. For optimal performance, please clean the dust bucket and the cyclone every time you empty it and follow the steps below or watch the video:
1. Remove the filter case including the foam filter (see image d1).
2. Empty the dust bucket into a waste bin (see image d2).
3. Rinse the inside of the dust bucket and the cyclone under the tap (see image d3).
Note: Please do not clean the dust bucket in the dishwasher and make sure the electronic connectors are completely dry before using the device again
4. Let the dust bucket and cyclone completely dry (see image d4).
5. Reattach the filter case with the foam filter back when the dust bucket is completely dry (see image d5).
6. Reconnect the 3-in-1 handheld back to the dust bucket (see image d6).
Note: Do not reconnect the 3-in-1 handheld to the dust bucket without the filter holder with the sponge filter.
The filter case is not attached properly to the dust bucket
It can cause a loss of suction power if parts of the dust bucket are not attached properly to the 3-in-1 handheld. Please make sure you attach the filter case properly to the dust bucket.
The dust bucket is not attached properly to the appliance
It can cause a loss of suction power if the dust bucket is not attached properly to the 3-in-1 Handheld. Please make sure you attach the dust bucket to the appliance.
Parts of the Vacuum only set-up are clogged or blocked
The hose, tube, nozzle, or cyclone of your Philips 9000 series Vacuum Cleaner may become clogged or blocked. The suction power can be affected by this. The device might not be able to pick up dirt as expected since air cannot go through as easily as it should.
For optimal performance, please check the following parts:
-Cyclone: the cyclone is in the dust bucket. Please remove any dirt or hair that sticks to or is stuck around the cyclone.
-Nozzle: the roller brush can be clogged with hair or dirt: Please switch the appliance off and remove entangled hair or threads from the brush by sliding down the roller brush with one hand.
Tip: You can also move one blade of a pair of scissors through the groove on the roller brush to cut hairs and threads that have become entangled around the roller brush.
-The suction channel behind the roller brush in the nozzle is clogged: please remove the roller brush and check the suction channel for obstacles and remove them.
If the above solutions did not help to solve your problem, please contact us for further assistance.
Parts of the Vacuum & Mop set-up are clogged or blocked
The flexible hose or water channel of your AquaTrio 9000 series Vacuum & Mop may become clogged during use. The microfiber brushes of the AquaSpin nozzle may also become blocked by tangled hair. The device might not be able to clean your floor as expected.
For optimal performance, please check the following parts:
1.The water channel of the wet module and/or AquaSpin nozzle is polluted or blocked. Check if any of these parts are blocked by detaching the AquaSpin nozzle. Remove and clean the parts to release the blockage with the cleaning brush by sliding the cleaning brush from both openings through the suction channel (see image e).
2. AquaSpin Nozzle: The microfiber brushes are clogged with hair or dirt. Please switch the appliance off and remove the microfiber brushes by turning them counterclockwise. You can use the cleaning brush handle to unlock the microfiber brushes. Remove entangled hair and dirt with your fingers or move one blade of a pair of scissors through the groove on the roller brush to cut hairs and threads that have become entangled around the roller brush.
3. Dirty water tank: The mesh in the dirty water tank was not dry enough before being used again. Please clean and dry the dirty water tank first before you use it again.
It can also happen that the dirty water tank is not placed correctly. Place the dirty water tank into the appliance properly until you hear a 'click' sound.
If the above solutions did not help to solve your problem, please contact us for further assistance.
If the performance of your Philips AquaTrio Pro has decreased, this can have several causes. Below, find out how to simply solve this yourself.
The appliance has not been flushed
We advise you to flush your Philips AquaTrio Pro after every use to prevent dirt from accumulating and bacteria from growing inside. If you do not flush the appliance after every use, this may lead to an unpleasant smell (see image a).
The inside of the mopping nozzle is too dirty
You can clean the inside of the mopping nozzle and the mopping nozzle lid with a damp cloth (see image b).
The mopping brushes are too dirty
The mopping brushes are cleaned when you flush your AquaTrio Pro after use. If the brushes are still dirty after flushing, you can remove them from the nozzle and clean them with warm or cold running water. Follow the steps below to clean the mopping brushes:
1. Lift the mopping brushes out of the mopping nozzle by their lime green grips.
2. Clean the mopping brushes by rinsing them with running water. If you want, you can use a liquid household cleaner or some dishwashing liquid.
3. Put the mopping brushes on the clean mopping brush cover to dry.
4. Place the brushes back. Make sure the mopping brushes are dry when they are placed into the appliance. If they are not dry, the active protection system may be activated when you switch on the appliance because the brushes encounter too heavy resistance due to being still too wet.
Note: The mopping brushes are not washing machine-proof.
If the above solutions did not help to solve your problem, please contact us for further assistance.
If your Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner's performance has decreased, please continue reading for solutions.
The active protection system is activated
This will happen when:
• The appliance picked up an object other than dirt or liquid
• The mopping brushes are too wet
• The brushes have encountered too heavy resistance (by moving over a carpet)
Solution in case the active protection system has been activated:
1. Release the power-on button to switch off the appliance. Put the appliance upright in the parking position ('click') and pull the plug out of the wall outlet. If the object picked up is the cord of another appliance, unplug this appliance as well.
2. Open the mopping nozzle lid, remove the mopping brush cover and take out the object. If you cannot find the object, remove the mopping brushes.
3. If the active protection system was activated because the mopping brushes are too wet, remove the mopping brushes and squeeze them over the sink. Place the dry mopping brushes back into the appliance.
4. Place the mopping brush cover and close the mopping nozzle lid. Press the mopping nozzle lid to lock it ('click'). Note: Make sure you close the mopping nozzle lid properly, as otherwise the appliance is not reset.
The mopping nozzle lid is not closed properly
Make sure the mopping brushes and the mopping brush cover of your Philips AquaTrio are assembled correctly. Close the mopping nozzle lid properly. Make sure you press the lid until it locks with a 'click'.
The inside of the mopping nozzle is too dirty
Clean the mopping brushes by rinsing them under running water. If you want, you can use a liquid household cleaner or some washing up liquid to clean the mopping brushes. Clean the inside of the mopping nozzle and the mopping nozzle lid with a damp cloth.
The mopping brushes are not present
Place the mopping brushes in the mopping nozzle of your vacuum cleaner.
If the above solutions did not help to solve your problem, please contact us for further assistance.
The information on this page applies to the following models: XW7110/01 , XW7110/02 , FC7070/61 .
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