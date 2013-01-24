How to descale my Saeco GranBaristo espresso machine
Descaling your Saeco GranBaristo espresso machine helps keeping it in optimal condition. Discover how to easily do this yourself.
-
Before you start the descaling cycle
-
- The complete descaling takes about 30 minutes and consists of a descaling cycle and rinsing cycles
- Once started you need to complete the descale procedure till the very end
- Use Saeco/Philips descaling solution CA7600 or CA6701, never use vinegar as a decalcifier
Before you start:
- Empty the drip tray
- Insert the milk carafe filled with fresh water upto the min. level
- Have a container available to collect the water during the descaling process
- Remove the INTENZA+ water filter from the water tank (if placed)