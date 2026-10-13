My Philips trimmer, clipper or groomer is making a strange noise
If your hair clipper, body groomer, multi groomer, or beard trimmer makes an unusual noise, the troubleshooting tips below may help you find a solution.
We recommend you follow the steps in the order listed below. In between steps, check to see if the issue is resolved before moving to the next.
Your product requires regular cleaning to function properly. Hair or debris can get stuck in the device and affect its performance.
Before cleaning your product, determine if it is washable or is only suitable for dry cleaning.
Washable products These have a tap or shower symbol printed on them. To clean these devices, take off the attachments and cutter and clean the area underneath it with water. Do not use soapy water or any cleaning detergents, as this can remove the protective grease on the cutter and effect its performance. Wash and dry the attachments separately before reattaching them to the product.
Non-washable products These devices have a crossed-out tap symbol printed on them. These appliances cannot be washed with water. When you remove the attachments, clean the area underneath them with the small brush provided, or use a cotton swab.
Non-washable products with washable attachments Some Philips products are not washable, but their attachments can be cleaned with water. For these devices, take off the attachments to wash them off. Make sure the attachments are completely dry before putting them back on the groomer. Watch the instructional video below to learn how to clean such devices.
For more detailed instructions of your particular model refer to the user manual.
It can be that your product has not been assembled properly, which is causing it to make a strange noise. Take off the trimming or cutting attachments that you are using, and put them on again. Follow the instructions mentioned in your user manual.
If oil is provided with your product, we recommend oiling it every six weeks. You can apply a few drops of oil to the teeth of the cutting element of your product. You can use the oil provided in the packaging or any other sewing machine oil.
If oil is not provided with your product, it is designed to function without additional oil and you do not need to add any.
If your product is running low on battery, it may sound different than before. Please charge the product.
If your product runs on disposable AA batteries, it might be time to replace the batteries. When replacing the batteries, make sure you use the appropriate batteries for the device as mentioned in the user manual. Do not mix different types or old and new batteries. When putting in the batteries, make sure the + and - poles point in the right direction.
If none of these tips help, your product may be damaged internally. We recommend that you request a repair or exchange for your Groomer or Clipper.
The information on this page applies to the following models:MG7950/15, MG5950/15, MG5730/15. Click here to show more product numbers ›