My Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner produces a loud or unusual sound

If your Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner is making a loud or unusual sound, there might be some possible causes. Depending on your model, please find out below how to resolve this.
1. When you pull the appliance backward (see image A) to start cleaning you can hear a strong clicking sound. This is normal behavior of the device and there's no need to worry about this.
2. Hair or other obstacles may be entangled around the microfiber brushes.
Check the microfiber brushes for obstacles and remove them (see image B).
If your Philips AquaTrio 9000 series Vacuum Cleaner is making a loud or unusual sound, there might be some possible causes:
Vacuum only set-up
There might be hairs or other obstacles entangled around the roller brush
Check the roller brush for obstacles and remove them (See image a)
1. Pull down the locking lever on the side of the LED nozzle (1) and slide the roller brush out of the LED nozzle (2).
2. You can remove entangled hair or threads from the roller brush by sliding down the roller brush with one hand or move one blade of a pair of scissors through the groove on the roller brush to cut hairs and threads that have become entangled around the roller brush.
3. Slide the roller brush back into the LED nozzle (1) and push up the locking lever to lock the roller brush in the LED nozzle (you will hear a 'click' sound).
Obstacles are blocking the cyclone
Check the cyclone for obstacles and remove them (see image b)
1. Turn the cyclone clockwise (1) and remove it from the dust bucket (2).
2. Remove hair and dirt that is stuck in and under the cyclone.
3. Replace the cyclone (1) and turn it counterclockwise (2) to secure it back into the dust bucket. Caution: Make sure to fully tighten the cyclone when placing it back. Rotate the cyclone until the cyclone cannot rotate any further and is fully secured.
If you have checked all the above and your vacuum still produces a sound, then it might have a technical malfunction. In this case, please contact us.
Vacuum & Mop set-up
There might be hairs or other obstacles entangled around the microfiber brushes
Check the microfiber brushes for obstacles and remove them (see image c)
1. Please switch the appliance off and remove the microfiber brushes by turning them counterclockwise. If the brushes are difficult to remove, you can use the cleaning brush handle to unlock them.
2. Remove entangled hairs or other obstacles with your fingers or move one blade of a pair of scissors through the groove on the roller brush to cut hairs and threads that have become entangled around the roller brush.
Note: please make sure the AUTOCLEAN & Storage station is positioned on a flat surface and that the AquaSpin nozzle is placed in the middle of the tray
If you have checked all the above and your vacuum still produces a sound, then it might have a technical malfunction. In this case, please contact us.
If your Philips AquaTrio (Pro) Vacuum Cleaner is making a loud or unusual sound, there might be some possible causes. Discover here to resolve this.
The powerful AquaTrio (Pro) engine is on
Your Philips AquaTrio (Pro) Vacuum Cleaner is equipped with a very powerful engine, and this causes it to be louder than other vacuums cleaners.
An object is stuck in the nozzle
Your vacuum might have picked up an object (e.g. a small rock) and this could be trapped in the nozzle causing a rattling noise. Open the lid of the nozzle and remove the trapped object.
The brushes are worn out
When your AquaTrio (Pro) brushes are worn out, your vacuum could produce a louder sound than usual. If this is the case, replace the brushes.
Note: your AquaTrio (Pro)’s brushes should be replaced every 6 months.
There is a technical malfunction
If you have checked all the above and your vacuum still produces a sound, then it might have a technical malfunction. In this case, please contact us.
The information on this page applies to the following models: XW7110/01 , XW7110/02 , FC7070/61 .
Contacting Philips
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