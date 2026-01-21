If you are not sure how to use your new Philips Avent Breast Pump, please follow below instructions.
Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water and make sure that your breast is clean.
Place the breast pump kit onto your breast. Make sure that you center your nipple.
Press and hold the on/off button until the device switches on. The indicator lights go on to indicate that the device is in stimulation mode.
The breast pump starts in stimulation mode and slowly increases its vacuum to the last used stimulation suction level (or level 5 when used for the first time).
The display shows the running time.
Use the 'level up' and 'level down' buttons to change the suction level to your preference.
After 90 seconds the breast pump will switch smoothly to expression mode and slowly increase its vacuum to the last used expression suction level (or level 11 when used for the first time).
If your milk starts flowing earlier or if you want to switch from expression to stimulation mode, you can switch modes with the mode selection button.
You can always pause your expressing session by briefly pressing the on/off button. To continue, briefly press the on/off button again.
If you want to switch off the breast pump please press and hold the on/off button until it switches off.
Use the 'level up' and 'level down' buttons to change the suction level to your preference. By a short press on the button – the suction level will increase/decrease by one level, if you do a long press on the buttons – the suction levels will increase/decrease very quickly.
The Philips Avent breast pump has two different modes (see symbols on the picture below):
Stimulation: mode to stimulate the breast to start the milk flow. The breast pump starts in this mode.
Expression: mode for efficient milk removal after milk has started flowing. The breast pump automatically switches to this mode after 90 seconds.