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My Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner runs out of battery quickly

If your Philips AquaTrio 7000 or 9000 Series vacuum cleaner runs out of battery too fast, please read our troubleshooting advice below to simply solve this yourself.

aquatrio 7000 and 9000

The information on this page applies to the following models: XW7110/01, XW7110/02.

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