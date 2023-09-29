My Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner runs out of battery quickly
If your Philips AquaTrio 7000 or 9000 Series vacuum cleaner runs out of battery too fast, please read our troubleshooting advice below to simply solve this yourself.
Your Philips AquaTrio 7000 Vacuum Cleaner comes with two different power settings: Normal wet mode (low power) and intense mode (high power).
The intense wet mode (icon with two droplets) is for cleaning extra stubborn stains. It applies more water and has a very strong suction power. Based on this, the appliance consumes battery very fast. For regular everyday usage, we recommend selecting the normal wet mode (icon with one droplet). The runtime is up to 30 minutes.
Your Philips 9000 series comes with two different power settings. For regular amounts of dust and dirt, your vacuum cleaner can best be used in the lower setting (-). The runtime is around 45 minutes. The higher setting (+) is meant to be used to clean very dirty patches. Please be aware, that the battery consumes faster in the higher setting (runtime: 25 minutes).
The higher setting of your Philips AquaTrio 9000 series Vacuum Cleaner (icon with two drops) has a very strong suction power and applies more water. It should be used to especially clean very dirty patches. Based on this, the appliance consumes battery very fast (runtime < 25 min). For regular everyday usage, your Vacuum & Mop set-up should be used in a lower setting (icon with one drop). The runtime is around 25 minutes.
If the rechargeable battery has reached the end of its life, you need a new battery. There's no need to contact us. The Lithium-Ion battery pack (XV1797) is available in our online shop and easy to replace by yourself.
Did the above solutions not solve the issue? Please contact us for further assistance.
The information on this page applies to the following models:XW7110/01, XW7110/02.