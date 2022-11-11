- HKD728.00*
For Kids Sonic electric toothbrush
HX6322/04
- Built-in Bluetooth®
- Coaching App
- 2 brush heads
- 2 modes
- HKD628.00*
ProtectiveClean 4300 Sonic electric toothbrush
HX6803/02
- Built-in pressure sensor
- 1 cleaning mode
- 1 x BrushSync feature
- HKD2,588.00*
DiamondClean Smart Sonic electric toothbrush with app
HX9924/12
- Personalized coaching
- Smart brush head sensors
- Smart brush head recognition
- 5 modes, 3 intensities
- HKD2,688.00*
Sonicare 9900 Prestige Power Toothbrush with SenseIQ
HX9996/12
- Our most advanced toothbrush
- SenseIQ senses, adapts, cares
- All-in-One brush head
- AI-powered Sonicare app
- HKD998.00*
Shaver series 5000 Wet & Dry electric shaver
S5587/10
- SteelPrecision blades
- Power Adapt sensor
- 360-D Flexing heads
- Integrated pop-up trimmer
- HKD2,198.00*
Shaver series 7000 Wet & Dry electric shaver
S7782/53
- Protective SkinGlide coating
- SteelPrecision blades
- Motion Control sensor
- 360-D Flexing heads
- HKD2,868.00*
Shaver series 9000 Wet & Dry electric shaver
S9982/50
- Pressure Guard sensor
- Dual SteelPrecision blades
- Dermatologically tested
- 360-D Flexing heads
- HKD3,898.00*
Shaver S9000 Prestige Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000
SP9871/13
- NanoTech Dual Precision blades
- Hydro SkinGlide coating
- Ultraflex Suspension system
- Top-spin digital motor
- HKD4,998.00*
Lumea IPL 9000 Series IPL Hair removal device with SenseIQ
BRI958/00
- SmartSkin Sensor
- 4 intelligent attachments: body, face, bikini, underarms
- Lumea IPL App
- Both cordless and corded use
- HKD588.00*
5000 Series Hair Dryer
BHD538/23
- 2300W
- ThermoShield technology
- Mineral ionic & 2x ionic care*
- 3 heat & 2 speed settings
- HKD1,268.00*
Prestige Straightener
BHS830/03
- Personalized technology
- Maintains hair strength*
- Up to 70% moisture lock-in**
- 4x more ions for shiny hair***
- HKD628.00*
Multigroom series 7000 14-in-1, Face, Hair and Body
MG7720/15
- 14 tools
- DualCut technology
- Up to 120 min run time
- Showerproof