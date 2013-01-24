Home
masthead background image

ISMRM 2017
International Society of
Magnetic Resonance in Medicine


April 22-27, 2017 – Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
Booth #629

What does this mean?

    Touching more
    lives with MR


    At Philips, we believe MR still has huge untapped potential. Potential to make an even bigger difference to healthcare. Potential to touch far more lives than it does today. Exploring these possibilities is our mission – and by partnering with you, we can create meaningful innovations.

    Together, we can make the technology more accessible to patients – through consistent imaging, intuitive interfaces, and patient- friendly systems. By empowering you with our leading-edge technologies for image acquisition and visualization, we can help you deliver personalized, more definitive answers to even the most complex diagnostic questions. And our MR-based tools and applications let you extend the benefits beyond diagnostics, helping to increase the impact of MR in healthcare.

    This is what makes Philips MR unique. This is our commitment to expanding the role of MR within the health continuum, and helping you deliver better care at lower cost.

    Join us at ISMRM this year, and see how together we can touch more lives with MR.      

    magnetic resonance scan

    Future developments


    We are continuing with our partners our journey to make MR more accessible1 and definitive2. At ISMRM this year, you will see some more developments that contribute to bringing our vision to life. The need for speed for instance, with Compressed SENSE3, which relies on a heavy sub-sampled acquisition and iterative reconstruction. Come see also our advancements on APT3 (Amide Proton Transfer) a non-contrast technique based on endogenous cellular proteins in tissue, typically present in brain tumors. 
    future developments
    APT3 - Non-Contrast technique generating MRI contrast based on endogenous cellular proteins concentration in tissue.

    1 Accessible is defined as features that are expected to contribute to speed, consistency, user or patient friendliness

    2 Definitive is defined as features that are expected to deliver alternative contrasts, functional or quantitative images

    * Compressed SENSE and APT are work in progress and not for sale in the USA

    Symposium Program 
    Attend our lunch symposium* to hear from leaders in the field. They will be sharing their knowledge with you on innovation in MR technology.

    Wednesday April 26 | 12:15 – 13:15
    Venue: Hawaii Convention Center – Main hall 

    *Lunch bags will be provided
    **Compressed SENSE and APT/REACT are work in progress and not for sale in the USA

    12:15-12:30 pm

    Welcome and overview Philips MRI Program

     

    Eric Jean

    Senior Vice President and General Manager MRI

    Philips, Best, The Netherlands

    12:30 pm – 12:50 pm

     

    APT** and REACT**: The next steps towards non-invasive imaging strategies for pediatric MRI

     

    Jeffrey H. Miller, MD

    Vice Chair of Radiology for Research and Academic Affairs, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Phoenix, AZ, USA

    12:50-13:15 pm

    Compressed SENSE**: Getting on the express lane of MR imaging

     

    Mahmud Mossa-Basha, MD

    Neuroradiology, University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA

    Elevate neuro diagnostics

    What others say about...

    Black Blood imaging

    At the Rothschild Foundation Hospital in Paris we run most of our post contrast T1 TSE sequences with MSDE black blood suppression because it is easier to interpret the data with the high signal from small vessels removed to optimize conspicuity of contrast enhancing lesions.

    Dr.  Savatovsky, Fondation Rothschild, Paris, France

    Related FieldStrength articles on neuro imaging

    St. Joseph’s Hospital, USA
    MRI in a Neuro Emergency department for fast, confident decisions

    When MRI is the preferred choice, ED patients can get fast MRI and fast diagnosis.

     

    Learn More

    University of Vermont Medical Center, USA
    UVM brain protocols upgraded with latest methods

    UVM appreciates latest neuro MR methods for diagnosing and workflow.

     

     

     

    Learn More

    Black Blood

    Eramse Hospital, Belgium
    Black Blood MRI imaging of HIV patient with brain vasculitis

    Black Blood imaging helped in suggesting the diagnosis and choosing the treatment.

     

     

    Learn More

    NIH ABCD Study*


    The NIH Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) Study is the largest long-term study of brain development and child health in the United states. We are proud to announce that below institutions are taking part in the ABCD Study by conducting their research on Philips MRI scanners.

     

     

    Learn more

    University of Vermont

    Learn more

    Virginia Commonwealth University

    Learn more

    Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

    Learn more
    * Philips is not a sponsor of the study

    Oncology
    highlights

    Future of MR in radiotherapy
     

    Prof. Dr. Marco van Vulpen and Ir. Dr. Nico van den Berg, UMC Utrecht cancer center, the Netherlands – are talking about the collaboration with Philips, which contributes to opening new treatment pathways for MR-guided therapies.

    Ingenia MR-RT
    MR simulation platform


    The Ingenia MR-RT meets specific RT needs by providing high-quality MR images acquired in the RT treatment position. Smoothly integrate MRI through a comprehensive solution that considers the whole RT workflow - even for MR-only simulation. 

     

    Learn more

    Views on MR in radiotherapy

    I believe that MRI provides us with a direction towards hypo fractionation, and potentially less toxicity. MR has already become deeply integration into our clinical practice. We have clinical protocols for planning the treatment of virtually all tumor sites like pelvis, brain and esophagus for external beam radiation therapy.

    Prof. Dr. M. van Vulpen, Chairman Radiation Oncology Department, Radiation Oncologist, UMC Utrecht, The Netherlands

    We’ve worked intensively with Philips for the past 10 years on new developments that make it easier to integrate MRI into our clinical practice. Like dedicated sequences for radiotherapy that give us the high contrast and high geometric fidelity we need for treatment planning.

    Dr. C.A.T. van den Berg, MR Physicist, UMC Utrecht, The Netherlands

    Related FieldStrength articles on oncology

    Kawasaki Saiwai Hospital, Japan
    Expanding whole body MRI use in oncology patients
     

    Improved coronal DWIBS whole body protocol shortens exam time and increases referrals at Kawasaki Saiwai Hospital.

     

    Learn More

    UMC Utrecht, The Netherlands
    Approaches for including MRI in radiation therapy planning
     

    UMC Utrecht offers insight in their experiences with integrating MRI into radiation therapy planning workflows.

     

     

    Learn More

    Cervical Cancer

    Aarhus University Hospital, Denmark
    Cervical cancer treatment with 3D MRI-guided brachytherapy
     

    AUH at the forefront of MRI guidance in adaptive cervical cancer radiotherapy.

     

     

     

    Learn More

    Our solutions

    Ingenia 3.0T CX


    At the forefront of clinical
    excellence
    MRRT

    Ingenia MR-RT


    The comprehensive MRI solution to fit your planning

    IntelliSpace Portal 8.0


    What would you do with the one more hour each day?

    MR Clinical applications


    Find the right clinical application for your system

