Positioning and operation: smooth and simple

Once the scanner was in place, Mrs. Schiffer and her staff received tailored training in line with their clinical and workflow requirements and objectives. “I have been impressed from the start. Installation and set-up were smooth and simple. Within three days, our technologists were confidently using the new system,” recalls Mrs. Schiffer.

Since installing Prodiva 1.5T, she and her team have noticed a number of enhancements to their daily work. The scanner’s simple Breeze workflow supports easy patient positioning with fewer positioning steps, rapid set-up and changeover times. Ultra-light anterior coils, short cables and small connectors are making technologists’ lives easier. Senior MRI technologist Sandra Maass says: “Speaking for myself and my colleagues, we all very much enjoy using Prodiva – and we benefit from its many workflow advantages every day.” And Mrs. Schiffer adds, “The flexible, lightweight coils fit really well to the patient’s body shape, and the connectors are superb: connecting and disconnecting requires just little effort.”

“The shoulder coil is a great example of easy positioning with Prodiva,” says Mrs. Maass “Other shoulder coils can be quite rigid, so that patients with pain, or bigger stronger shoulders, or a somewhat abnormal shoulder or spine anatomy cannot be positioned well in the coil, which often leads to loss of image quality. However, the Prodiva shoulder coil is very flexible and has large coverage, which makes good positioning easier and that contributes to the superb image quality and high SNR that we get in our shoulder exams.”

High quality of images impresses

From a clinical perspective, too, Mrs. Schiffer is very impressed with Prodiva 1.5T. In her practice around 50% of scans are neurological, 40% musculoskeletal and the rest made up of vascular, abdominal and miscellaneous cases. The radiology team is receiving good results across anatomies, which their referring physicians are confirming to them.

“Prodiva’s high image quality and advanced features, including diffusion-weighted imaging in many organs, improve our diagnostic confidence and help decision-making,” says Mrs. Schiffer. “Prodiva has been an excellent investment and is definitely the right choice for us.”

“The quality of the contrast-free MR angiography keeps impressing us,” says Mrs. Schiffer. “In addition to not having to inject contrast agent, these images are amazing, for instance of the carotids. Also our exams of shoulders and hands are really exceptional. Images of the hands, for example, cover the fingertips and include the full wrist as well, all with high signal-to-noise ratio.”