In Prof. Matsumae’s view, neurosurgeons value intraoperative MRI as a tool to improve surgical results, but this desire does not supersede financial considerations. At Tokai University Hospital the Ingenia MR-OR is part of a sophisticated MR/CT/angiography/operating room (MRXO) suite that permits efficient image-guided neurosurgeries.

“The bottleneck for introducing intraoperative MRI is the initial cost,” he says. “Installing an expensive MRI system within an operating room is disadvantageous in terms of cost effectiveness, so sharing the equipment can be a practical solution. At our hospital, the imaging systems are located close to each other, separated by shielded doors. In this multi-theater setup, each system can be used independently or in different combination.

Therefore, the Ingenia MR-OR can be employed for intraoperative MRI, and when not in combined use the MRI can be separated and used for routine diagnostic imaging to maximize cost performance via high throughput.”

High throughput is virtually a guarantee at Tokai, as the MRXO suite is adjacent to, and part of, the emergency department. Therefore, the imaging systems can be operated 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

