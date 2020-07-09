Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Ventures
The BioSticker — a small, gray, stick-on device from BioIntelliSense — allows doctors to monitor a patient’s health remotely

Jul 09, 2020

Creating remote monitoring solutions for patients

Estimated reading time: 1 minute

Share on social media

  • https://www.philips.com.hk/healthcare/innovation/philips-ventures/news/improved-remote-patient-monitoring Link copied

Contact

Rocco van der Berg

Rocco van den Berg

Innovation Lead at Philips Ventures

‹ See all news

Philips integrates BioIntelliSense tech into its remote patient monitoring systems

 

Philips announced that it has formed a strategic collaboration with BioIntelliSense to integrate its BioSticker device into the Philips remote patient monitoring systems. This includes a stick-on patch with multi-parameter sensors, which may change how clinicians monitor patient populations living with chronic conditions — including diabetes, cancer and congestive heart failure.

 

Remote patient monitoring and telehealth-enabled clinical programs offer care teams a sustainable and scalable way to manage patient populations with chronic or complex conditions  — and using them is effortless for patients.

Read more

Related insights

Want to become a start-up partner with Philips Ventures?

Contact us

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*

*
*
*
 

What does this mean?
Changing healthcare

Together, we’re changing healthcare

Philips Ventures champions innovative start-ups with breakthrough solutions.
Learn more

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand