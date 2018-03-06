Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Ventures
A woman with diabetes checks her glucose levels by pricking her finger and using a test strip.

Mar 06, 2018

Sweetch changes behavior to lower diabetes risk

Estimated reading time: 1 minute

Share on social media

  • https://www.philips.com.hk/healthcare/innovation/philips-ventures/news/sweetch-aims-to-lower-diabetes-risk Link copied

Contact

Lara Koole

Lara Koole

Partner, Venture Investments

‹ See all news

Clinical trial shows effectiveness of AI-driven app

 

Sweetch is a start-up with a mobile health app that aims to use AI to help users prevent diabetes — or improve outcomes for users who have diabetes. The app personalizes recommendations for each user, offering them the tailored support and encouragement they need to make long-term behavior changes. In 2016, Sweetch raised $3.5 million, led by global conglomerate Philips and equity crowdfunding platform OurCrowd.

 

A clinical trial conducted at Johns Hopkins University found that Sweetch was highly effective at modifying participant behavior. On average, participants lost weight, reduced their waist circumference and had a clinically meaningful reduction in their A1C levels.

Read more

Related insights

Want to become a start-up partner with Philips Ventures?

Contact us

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*

*
*
*
 

What does this mean?
Changing healthcare

Together, we’re changing healthcare

Philips Ventures champions innovative start-ups with breakthrough solutions.
Learn more

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand