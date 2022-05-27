As a large referral center, many of Hackensack’s challenges lie in the evaluation of pre-procedural imaging—making sure that each patient receives the appropriate exams and that the images are of diagnostic quality so that the patient can be moved quickly and confidently into treatment.

Dr. Safi states, “As an imager, my job is to evaluate all the images and pre-procedural tests that a patient has. Having the right workup and good quality images is necessary, so the patient gets an overall accurate diagnosis.”

Dr. Safi also notes that Hackensack has observed an increase in the number of mitral valve procedures, which bring challenges in assessment and modification due to the complexity of the valve’s saddle-shaped anatomy and its tendency to calcify.

Properly sizing and evaluating the function of the valve is a time-consuming process, but Dr. Safi has found the Philips EPIQ ultrasound system to provide excellent 3D imaging, with built-in automation that provides fast, easily reproducible results that are less dependent on the operator’s level of experience. Tools such as 3D AutoMV quantify the function, key structures, and size of the mitral valve anatomy to help Dr. Safi and her team quickly and accurately assess each patient and identify the right path to treatment.

Other tools such as Cardiac TrueVue provide new ways to further visualize the mitral valve’s function and anatomy.