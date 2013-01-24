In partnership with experts from Philips, radiologists and IT professionals at AU Health co-designed an entirely new radiology workflow. At the heart of this new workflow is IntelliSpace Portal and IntelliSpace Portal Concerto, a single platform that creates common access and allows multiple users to work as one across the enterprise network. It improves productivity, helps maximize resources, and reduces the complexities of integrated care.

Extensive preparation allowed AU Health’s radiology department to make a smooth transition to the new workflow. They replaced hardware, imaging software, clinical applications, and workflow tools on a single day with no impact for referring physicians or disruptions to patient care.

Now AU Health’s radiologists can sit down at virtually any machine in the hospital at multiple clinical sites across Georgia, or even at home to access current and prior studies of their patients, perform advanced visualization tasks, and view relevant clinical information. This connected working environment allows them to work smarter and more efficiently, and provide diagnoses faster.